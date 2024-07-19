Passyunk Post

Watch an Outdoor Screening of ‘Mannequin’ with a Chance to Meet Emmy from the Movie

SueAnn Rybak

Head to South Philly for a night under the stars! East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, South Philadelphia’s historic commercial corridor known for its restaurants and shops, presents a special summer screening of the 80s classic “Mannequin.” Enjoy a night out with your neighbors and friends on Friday, July 19, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Mifflin Triangle, 1845 East Passyunk Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.

“Mannequin” is the perfect summer movie. It’s filmed in the Wanamaker Building and stars Kim Cattrall and Andrew McCarthy. In the movie, a department store mannequin comes to life for its dresser, and shenanigans ensue.

Meet Emmy! Get an up close and personal selfie with the actual mannequin from the movie on loan from South Fellini. Ema Hesire a.k.a. Emmy is the love interest of Jonathan Switcher in the romantic comedy “Mannequin.” In the movie, Andrew McCarthy’s department store window dresser Jonathan Switcher falls in love with mannequin Emmy. When she becomes a human, she’s played by Kim Cattrall. South Fellini co-owner Tony Trov worked for a crew member from the film “Mannequin” who discovered Emmy in storage one day. South Fellini will be at the event with Emmy for those looking for Instagram-worthy selfies. Bring your phones charged.

 

 

Trov will also provide an introduction to the movie. Audience participation encouraged. Stick around after the film for 80s dance party tunes.

Pistolas del Sur will be on site selling margaritas, craft beer, water and soda to quench your thirst, and make sure to pick up dinner and/or dessert at a nearby restaurant. Don’t forget to bring your own chair.

Be sure to visit South Fellini beforehand for their “Mannequin sticker,” pin and Emmy the Mannequin Raglan shirt.
This event is sponsored by Samuels Seafood Company, Jeff Gottesman’s State Farm, and South Fellini.

Visit www.visiteastpassyunk.com to find more events.

