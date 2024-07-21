Passyunk Post

A row home on East Passyunk Square. A single tree grows in front of the brown house in South Philadelphia.
Discover Your Dream Home in Passyunk Square

Unique and Boutique

Welcome to your quintessential “warm feeling” home, where comfort meets charm in the heart of Passyunk Square. This unique and boutique, three-story Extended Trinity home, dating back to circa 1845, promises more than just a house – it offers a true sense of home.

Picturesque Location facing Gold Star Park

Boasting four bedrooms, with the flexibility to convert one into an office or dressing room, this property is a perfect blend of historical charm and modern living. The location is unparalleled, directly facing the picturesque Gold Star Park, offering stunning views from every level. The house is in an ideal location, tucked away on a quiet street yet so close to all that Passyunk Square has to offer. Imagine living within walking distance of the world-renowned East Passyunk Avenue dining and shopping district, the bustling S. 9th St. Italian Market, and the iconic cheesesteak corner of the world featuring Pat’s and Geno’s. The amazing location of the home boasts a walk score of 95.


Inside the South Philadelphia Row is an elegant living room and dining room.

 

The first floor of the rowhome includes a dining room with stairs leading to the second floor. A mirror sits above a desk at the foot of the stairs.

French Provencal Galley Kitchen

The French Provencal Galley Kitchen, with its slate floors, counters, and walls, provides ample countertop and cabinet space for culinary enthusiasts.

 

From the moment you arrive, the uniquely painted front stucco exterior draws your eye, creating fabulous curb appeal. Step inside to a generously sized living room/dining room combo, illuminated by two large front windows that flood the space with natural light – ideal for entertaining. The French Provencal Galley Kitchen, with its slate floors, counters, and walls, provides ample countertop and cabinet space for culinary enthusiasts.

A Gardener’s Paradise

A small backyard with a brick patio. There are two small trees and several shrubs. A table and a chair sit on the patio.

 

The romantic, landscaped backyard (approximately 13′ x 15′) is a gardener’s paradise, perfect for entertaining, relaxing, or savoring a morning coffee or evening meal. Both the front and rear gardens are a delight for those with a green thumb.

Spacious Bedrooms

The upstairs bedroom contains a full-size bed, a dresser, a wardrobe, and a small rug.

The second bedroom contains a single bed, a dresser with a mirror, a small table, and a lamp.

 

This upstairs bedroom contains a dresser, a table, and a

 

Art enthusiasts will appreciate the beautifully sculpted art walls throughout the home. Additionally, the property is conveniently located near public transportation, major highways, the airport, and Center City Philadelphia.

A living room with beautifully decorated walls. There are two bookshelves .

 

This unique gem in Passyunk Square is ready to welcome you. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this charming house your home. Schedule your appointment today and experience the warmth and beauty for yourself. Visit c21forrester.com to learn more and view the property tour.

