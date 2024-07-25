Bistrot La Minette to bid adieu on July 31

The renowned Queen Village restaurant will close after 16 years.

Well-versed literature fans know the story of author Marcel Proust’s recollection of dining on a madeleine cake as inspiration for writing the classic “Remembrance of Things Past.” Peter Woolsey had a similar creative revelation decades ago when learning how to cut an onion left him feeling “smitten.” Much like dissecting an onion induces tears, the latter individual’s decision to shutter Bistrot La Minette, 623 S. Sixth St., has brought about waterworks, as the Queen Village community and French cuisine lovers will lose the location July 31st.

“There have been quite a few emotions involved and many factors that have played a part in my coming to this conclusion,” the chef/owner said from the lauded establishment. “In short, I’m tired and seeking a change.”

The Pennsport resident had been contemplating the closure of his brainchild for a year, with news becoming official via a June 17 email announcement. Not long after the declaration, guests secured all the remaining reservations through the end date, leaving first-come, first-served bar seating as the only other means to wish Woolsey and his hires bon voyage as they embark on their lives’ next journeys.

Owning an esteemed resume that includes Johnson & Wales University studies, tutelage and employment in Paris, and elbow-rubbing with many of Philadelphia’s greatest culinary geniuses, the proprietor desired, as his 30s beckoned, to venture out on his own, leading to Bistrot La Minette’s 2008 genesis. During its span, the space has gained acclaim for its execution of the highest-quality French options, and the site’s success also prompted Woolsey to open the since-shuttered La Peg, for which he served as executive chef and owner.

In choosing to send Bistrot La Minette to the annals of Philadelphia’s French restaurant history, the 46-year-old overseer offered copious gratitude to a number of sources, including father John and mother Bette and wife Peggy, whose blackboard to help staff to understand French pronunciations still adorns Bistrot’s interior. His team members earned obvious kudos from Woolsey, too, as did diners, whom he commended in his email for helping him to grow not only as a professional, but also as a person.

“What’s food made with love without people to share that passion?” Woolsey asked in giving a nod to his patrons. “They’ve made this life here quite enjoyable.”

As has become all too familiar among his peers, the businessman explained that the pandemic brought about significant changes to his industry, describing how, in many cases, the struggle to counter alterations has often meant “doing a lot more with a lot less.” That juggling, along with other factors, led him to the point where he could no longer see Bistrot La Minette being among the creme de la creme for French food aficionados. One might say, then, that, in a sense, the Woolsey who opened the Queen Village haunt to gain independence has made another decision that will grant him freedom.

“I’m not quite sure,” he said of what life might bear come August 1st. “French cuisine is, by far, my strength, but I’m open to out-of-the-box ideas. There’s a lot to ponder when ending one phase and conceiving another. Sixteen years is a long time.”

Bistrot La Minette

623 S. Sixth St.

215-925-8000

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

https://www.bistrotlaminette.com/