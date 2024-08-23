Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Bella Vista Food & Dining 

Tabachoy touting tasty Filipino food

Joseph Myers , , min read

Owner Chance Anies is honoring his heritage at the Bella Vista restaurant.

He bears a name synonymous with uncertainty, but Chance Anies has possessed a definite plan in the nearly two years he has spent helming Tabachoy, 932 S. 10th St., namely, delighting diners with unbeatable Filipino food. Thanks to an unwavering commitment to his craft and love for his heritage, the chef/owner has won patrons’ praises and a couple enviable accolades, making his Bella Vista-based eatery a testament to the power of authenticity. 

Chance Anies opened Tabachoy two years ago. (Photo by Clay Williams and provided by Tabachoy)

“I think what’s significantly helped us is that we have established a great product and have lived and died by it,” the 32-year-old entrepreneur said of how he and his staff have earned regard. “We have a really gracious customer base that respects what we’re doing, too, so we’re staying humble and trying to improve each day.” 

Overseeing the 28-seat restaurant in the neighborhood that he dubbed “the best part of the culinary industry,” the proprietor caters to guests with a menu that, while minimal in size, helps him to tell his story as a Filipino-American enamored with remembering his roots.

“I think it’s nationally underrepresented,” the West Philly inhabitant and California native said of Filipino food. “I want to keep everything simple here. I put my identity into the dishes and present a respectable amount of options, so as not to overwhelm people.” 

Anies, who named his business, which started in 2019 as a food cart, after a Tagalog word meaning “chubby” or “fatty,” had previously taught and served as a medical researcher before deciding on culinary pursuits as his difference-making calling. The choice has proven quite beneficial, as Philadelphia Magazine recently named him its Top Chef and StarChefs declared him its Philadelphia Rising Stars Award Winner. As for what these publications and the public find fascinating about his food, Anies credits his being “a decent cook” for part of his success but also feels the food speaks for itself. 

This image of assorted Filipino dishes shows the dedication that Chance Anies has to offering variety at Tabachoy. (Photo by Paolo Jay Agbay and provided by Tabachoy)

“It’s my take on everything that makes Filipino food so irresistible for so many people,” he said in singling out Tabachoy’s pork spring rolls, or lumpia; pork adobo; and a Caesar salad that benefits from cured duck yolks, fermented shrimp paste, napa cabbage, and mustard greens, among other components. 

Add desserts, rotating specials, and BYOB classification, and Tabachoy has Anies feeling extremely happy to connect with customers and further his allegiance to culture. 

“I’m always seeking guidance and advice on how to become better because I want Tabachoy to be a vital member of this community,” Anies said. “I’m not here just to take.” 

Tabachoy
932 S. 10th St.
215-315-8720
Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
www.tabachoyphilly.com 

...you may also like

Karina’s will move into former Hoof + Fin space off South Street

Albert Stumm

Just when we thought they’d be moving further south, Karina’s switched it up and is instead going north. The jewel-box BYOB that is being replaced at 1520 E. Passyunk Ave. by Brigantessa from the Le Virtu crew will be moving

First Pics: The Soap Box natural cleaning-products shop opens at 616 S. 6th St.

Taylor Farnsworth

The birds are chirping and the daffodils are blooming, well they’re supposed to be. Grumpy winter complaining aside, these rites of passage signal it’s time for spring cleaning. For those of you interested in green, chemical-free cleaning products to get

Steakhouse called Palladino’s to take over burned-out Colombo’s at 1934 E. Passyunk

Albert Stumm

A new restaurant called Palladino’s, being billed as an upscale steak and seafood house, will be taking over the old Colombo’s space at 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., which was damaged in a fire in August 2012. Owner Luke Palladino, who