Occasionette enjoying new identity on East Passyunk Avenue

The three-month-old curated shop gives owner Sara Villari another community-centric store.

With a mission statement that states she believes in “celebrating every little occasion,” Sara Villari has made her 11 years helming Occasionette a labor of unwavering love and commitment. Cherishing her part in helping buyers to make thoughtful purchases, be they for relatives, friends, or themselves, the businesswoman has spent the last three months guiding new operations at 1704 E. Passyunk Ave. The spot’s size more than doubles that of her former location at 1825 E. Passyunk Ave. and, one may argue, enables the creator and the staff to be extra inventive and personable.

“Everything is rooted in helping people to have a great time,” Villari said from the 1,700-square-foot curated gift shop. “No matter which place you visit, we’re aiming for you to feel elated and happy to be with us.”

The East Passyunk Crossing-situated space joins the 2017-opened, Collingwood-based store and the 2022-established Chestnut Hill destination. Having opened in June, following 11 years at the aforementioned East Passyunk Avenue address, the youngest shopping haven abounds in items such as baby gifts, candles, jewelry, journals, notebooks, photo frames, and tea towels that feature Villari’s drawings. Having planned a renovation for the first, now-shuttered site, the entrepreneur was happy to become aware that she could secure a vastly larger haunt for customers, furthering her identity as the overseer of one of the city’s largest selections of independent goods.

“We’re proud of many products we have here and what they will mean to our guests,” Villari said shortly after inspecting, among others, a pizza cookbook, Phillies mugs, and Jawn pillows that are oh-so-Philadelphia. “They’re more of the same, with respect to what our other spaces have, and that’s fine with us because they’re all about sharing love and reminding people in our lives how special they are to us.”

As an additional way to connect with customers, Occasionette will be doubling points through its rewards incentive program from September 3 through 9 and then, in earnest, be ready for the upcoming holiday season. Given that Villari said each Occasionette plans up to 13 months in advance for the joyous period, patrons can expect a plethora of pleasant picks, especially when Small Business Saturday hits two days after Thanksgiving. Add the owner’s commitment to assisting charities, and it becomes apparent that Occasionette has multiple community benefits.

“Brick-and-mortar retail has lost some of its appeal to people, so we’re well aware of how fortunate we are,” Villari said. “That awareness makes us even more eager to come through for our customers.”

Occasionette

1704 E. Passyunk Ave.

215-465-1704 ext. 2

Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

https://www.occasionette.com/