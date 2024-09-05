Discover Affordable Luxury in Grays Ferry: A Hidden Gem in South Philadelphia

Welcome to 2937 Gerritt Street, a beautifully renovated rowhome nestled in the heart of Philadelphia’s vibrant Grays Ferry neighborhood. Grays Ferry, one of South Philadelphia’s up-and-coming neighborhoods, is becoming a hot spot for those seeking affordable, stylish homes in the heart of the city. Among the newly renovated properties making waves in this vibrant community is a stunning rowhome at 2937 Gerritt Street. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is a perfect example of what Grays Ferry has to offer. This property offers a perfect blend of modern amenities and classic charm, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to enjoy city living with a touch of elegance at an affordable price.

Exterior and Location

Situated on a quaint and quiet street, this home boasts a charming brick façade that reflects the historic character of the neighborhood. The beautiful front door completes the newly refreshed front façade. The property is conveniently located near major universities such as Drexel and Penn, as well as University City and several major hospitals. This prime location ensures easy access to a variety of shops, restaurants, and public transportation options, making it a breeze to navigate the city. A new bus route to Penn’s campus and University City is only a block away.

Interior Features

Upon entering the home, you are greeted by a spacious and inviting living room that seamlessly flows into the dining area and kitchen. The entire first floor features stunning hardwood floors that add warmth and sophistication to the space. The modern railings leading upstairs and downstairs to the basement add a simple clean look to the open space. The new kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with modern stainless steel appliances, including a large double-door refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. The quartz countertops and tile backsplash provide ample workspace and a touch of luxury, while the plentiful cabinet space ensures all your storage needs are met.

Bedrooms and Bathrooms

The second floor of the home features two generously sized bedrooms, each with ample closet space and large windows that flood the rooms with natural light. The beautiful hardwood floors on the second level compliment the light grey walls. The full bathroom on this level is a true highlight, featuring a gorgeous walk-in shower with a modern tile design that exudes elegance and style.

Basement and Additional Spaces

The finished basement offers additional living space, perfect for a recreation room, home office, or guest suite. This level also includes a full bathroom with a tiled walk-in shower, adding convenience and functionality to the home. Near the rear utility room are the washer and dryer, which are included with the property, making laundry day a breeze.

Outdoor Space

One of the standout features of this home is the cute backyard, an ideal space for outdoor entertaining or simply enjoying a quiet moment of relaxation. Whether you’re hosting a summer barbecue or planting a small garden, this backyard offers endless possibilities.

Modern Conveniences

This home is equipped with central air conditioning and heating, ensuring comfort throughout the year. The appliances are all new and should provide years of worry-free usage and enjoyment. The property also includes on-street parking, making it easy to come and go as you please.

Neighborhood and Community

Grays Ferry is a thriving community known for its friendly atmosphere and convenient location. Residents enjoy easy access to local parks, schools, and community centers, making it a great place to call home. Lanier Park’s new playground and dog park, less than two blocks away, is popular with children and dog owners. The neighborhood’s proximity to major highways and public transportation options also makes commuting a breeze. University City is just one exit away on nearby 76 and a drive into Center City is less than ten minutes away.

Affordable Luxury, Incredible Value

The property at 2937 Gerritt Street is more than just a house; it’s a place to create lasting memories. With its modern amenities, charming features, prime location and affordable price point, this property offers everything.