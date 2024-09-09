Things to do in South Philadelphia in September

Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer, but don’t despair. September is here with lots of fun fall events. This month’s highlights include The Navy Yard Night Festival, “Bada-Bing-O,” a free screening of “Garfield,” The 69th Annual Hero Thrill Show, and more!

Parks on Tap

September 8, 2024

12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Columbus Square – 1200 Wharton Street, 19147.

Philadelphia’s traveling beer garden returns to Columbus Square. Enjoy food, drinks, and fun in a natural green space. A portion of all proceeds benefits the park. See more details.

Southeast Asian Market

Saturdays and Sundays until October 27, 2024

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FDR Park – Broad St. and Pattison Avenue, 19145.

Calling all foodies. The Southeast Asian open-air market is a cultural and community hub. Visitors can enjoy native dishes, produce, and products from local entrepreneurs. Learn more.

Friends of Kahn Park Free Summer Concert

September 11, 2024

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Louis I. Kahn Park – 1101 Pine Street, 19147.

Enjoy Curto, Kelly, and Dwyer perform Irish music at this free concert. Learn more.

Navy Yard Night Festival

September 12, 2024

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crescent Park – 13th and Crescent Drive, 19112.

The Night Festival is the perfect opportunity to blow off steam, celebrate the return of fall, and hang out with family and friends. Enjoy live music, yard games, and delicious food from food trucks. This event is free. Learn more and register today.

“Bada-Bing-O”

September 12, 2024.

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Neumann Goretti High School – 1736 South 10th Street, 19148.

Cafeteria

Get ready to step back in time and channel your inner wiseguy at “Bada Bing-O,” an unforgettable bingo night. Prizes include goodies, gift cards, and more from East Passyunk shops. All proceeds benefit the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District. (EPABID). See more details on EPABID’s website.

East Passyunk Community Center Flea Market

September 14, 2024

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East Passyunk Community Center – 1025 Mifflin Street, 19148.

Fall is the perfect time to search for a new treasure or sell an old one. Come on out to the community center’s annual flea market. See more details.

FDR Park Nature Craft

September 14, 2024

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anna C. Verna Playground, FDR Park – 1500 Pattison Avenue, 19145.

Create a crown with leaves, flowers and more. Free drop-in activity at Verna Playground. Learn more on Facebook.

Not Just Jazz

September 17, 2024

5:30 p.m.

FDR Park – Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, 19145.

It’s time to Jazz things up a bit.

Read more details on the Passyunk Post’s website.

Free Screening of “Garfield”

September 20, 2024.

6 p.m. gates open

7 p.m. movie begins.

Columbus Square Park – 1100 Wharton Street, 19147.

Celebrate the return of fall by watching a free outdoor movie in the park. Grab a blanket or a chair and watch Garfield with your friends. See Facebook for more information.

The 40-Year-Old-Ballerino (Philadelphia Fringe Festival)

September 21st

7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Bok Building –1901 S. 9th Street, 19148.

At 40 years old, Chris Davis seizes on ballet class as a way to replace all other addictions – drugs, alcohol, Modern Family, and the toxic tropes of 90s John Cusack movies. With only a barre for support, Fringe favorite Chris Davis mixes dance and storytelling in a 50-minute comedy that shows you change is always possible, no matter what your age. Buy tickets and see more details.

The 69th Annual Hero Thrill Show

September 21, 2024

Noon to 5 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center – 3601 South Broad Street, 19148.

The family-friendly event features D.J. legend Bob Pantano, performances and displays of K-9 and bicycle units, the elite Philadelphia Police Motorcycle Highway Patrol Drill Team, mounted police horses, fire engines, crime-fighting equipment by the Police Aviation Unit, Bomb Squad, Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Marine Unit, firearm instructors, Police Academy and SWAT units. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $35 for a family (up to five people.) Proceeds pay for the college tuition of children of Philadelphia Police Officers and Firefighters killed in the line of duty. Learn more and buy tickets.

Adult Volleyball Begins

September 24, 2024

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

East Passyunk Community Center – 1025 Mifflin Street, 19148.

Come play volleyball and meet new people. See details on Facebook.

Philly Aids Thrift Block Party

September 28, 2024

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

700 block of S. 5th Street,

Philly AIDS Thrift presents a free, family-friendly festivity. Enjoy free live entertainment: DJ Robert Drake, Fire Breather Reese Chandler, and a sideshow act by MacKenzie Maltor. Don’t forget to visit the Smooch a Pooch Booth and shop for unique treasures. Learn more now.