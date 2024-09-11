Guzo Cafe brings Ethiopian delights to Hawthorne

The month-old location is succeeding in large part due to owner Wubat Negash’s cultural pride.

Wubet Negash calls West Philly home, but if she were ever planning a move to South Philly, local patrons of Guzo Cafe, 800 S. 12th St., would certainly want her within their Hawthorne neighborhood’s environs. Such has been the amazing receptivity to her 42-seat establishment since its July 29th opening, and the proprietor has been reveling in being able to unite guests’ cravings with Ethiopian coffee and wares.

“The community has been great to us,” the 36-year-old said as recent customers trickled in following a jazz concert at the adjacent Hawthorne Park. “I’ve received flowers and balloons, but, more importantly, I’ve received their acceptance for what we’re bringing to the area.”

Since Labor Day, Negash has been offering Ethiopian food each day, altering what had been a weekend-only means to connect diners to culinary selections that have meant so much to her identity. Those family-prepared creations include stewed carrots and potatoes, known as alicha; collard greens, or gomen; and stewed red lentils, dubbed misir. While these, along with numerous pastries, tuna and veggie sandwiches, bagels, and avocado toast have gone over quite well, the businesswoman noted that the food is complementary to the coffee that she peddles. The beverage’s importance to her heritage has led her to call on a traditional rekebot coffee tray for free weekend distribution of the drink, but that is not to say that tea receives the cold shoulder, as spiced blends merit daily interest.

“I feel right at home doing what I’m doing,” Negash said in a nod to continuing her family’s involvement in the food service industry. “It’s all about furthering my journey and interacting with people from all walks of life.”

Proud to helm a black-owned entity, especially with her true introduction to Hawthorne having coincided with August’s celebration of National Black Business Month, she is definitely proud of the Eritrean bloodline from her mother and especially connected to her father-provided Ethiopian roots. Guzo Cafe even takes its name from the Ethiopian dialect Amharic, with guzo translating as “journey.”

Now that her space sells Ethiopian meals each day, she knows she will come to feel more drawn to her background while also keeping the lion’s share of attention on the future. To do so, she has begun to let artists market their work on her walls and invites high schools to see if its enrollees would also like to showcase their work. Blessed to have cafe status, Negash spoke of envisioning the site as a semi sit-down restaurant. That would further allow her to make a lasting contribution to her adopted surroundings.

“I like that we provide healthy options for food,” she said, “but I also like that we’re building something where people can learn a little about culture and enjoy in a calm setting the company of fellow Philadelphians.”

Guzo Cafe

800 S. 12th St.

Hours: Weekdays 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Weekends 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

https://www.instagram.com/guzocafe