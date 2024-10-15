Passyunk Post

A brick and stone house located in South Philadelphia. There are steps leading up to the property. This property has 3 two-bedroom apartments.
Lower Moyamensing Real Estate 

Exceptional Investment Opportunity: Multi-Unit Property in South Philly

SueAnn Rybak , , min read

Discover an unparalleled investment opportunity with this beautifully renovated triplex at 914 Snyder Avenue. The turnkey investment property features three 2-bedroom apartments – completely modern and renovated.

Situated in a prime Lower  Moyamensing location, this triplex offers both investors and homeowners a chance to capitalize on the rising trend of house hacking and the increasing demand for multi-unit residences in the  competitive South Philadelphia real estate market.

Prime Location and Unmatched Potential

Kitchen with island and sink inside South Philly property.

Multi-use property. This two-bedroom apartment unit features a living room and kitchen with hardwood floors and a ceiling fan.

Nestled in one of South Philadelphia’s vibrant neighborhoods, 914 Snyder Avenue is more than just a property; it’s a gateway to an enviable lifestyle. With its proximity to local amenities, the vibrant East Passyunk Avenue, and convenient transportation links, this multi-unit building is poised to deliver exceptional value. Whether you’re looking to rent out units or occupy one while leasing the others, the strategic location ensures high rental income potential and consistent property appreciation.

Modern Renovated UnitsEmpty upstairs bedroom with a ceiling fan, hardwood floors, and two windows.

Each of the three renovated units feature two nice sized bedrooms, beautiful new kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new tiled bathrooms with frameless sliding glass doors, washer and dryer, and cozy new floors throughout. The first-floor unit has access to the backyard and the third floor has a private deck. The renovated units should provide years of minimal maintenance for the owner and their tenants.

Multi-Unit Properties: The Future of Real Estate InvestmentBathroom with a walk-in shower, white toilet, and sink.

In today’s real estate landscape, multi-unit properties are becoming increasingly sought after. As single-family homes become less affordable, multi-unit buildings present a more economically viable option. They offer the flexibility of multiple revenue streams and the ability to offset mortgage costs through rental income.

Investors are recognizing the long-term benefits of these properties, making them a cornerstone of diversified portfolios. Builders are recognizing the need and opportunities of multi-unit housing and are starting to build more multi-family and multi-unit properties throughout the country. Multi-unit properties will become more and more valable in the coming years.

House Hacking: A Smart Financial MoveSmall bedroom with hardwood floors for rent. It has a ceiling fan, and the walls are painted white. There is one window by the closet.

House hacking, the practice of buying a multi-unit property and living in one unit while renting out the others, is gaining traction among savvy buyers. This innovative strategy allows homeowners to significantly reduce living expenses, build equity, and generate passive income.

The multi-unit property at 914 Snyder Ave is perfectly suited for house hacking, offering multiple spacious units that promise a steady flow of rental income. With the first and second floor apartments already leased, the new owner of the building would already have income from two units offsetting their monthly costs.

Financial Benefits and Future ProspectsThe entrance to the multi-use apartment building at 914 Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Investing in a multi-unit property like 914 Snyder Avenue comes with numerous financial advantages. These properties often qualify for favorable financing terms, and the rental income can cover mortgage payments, making them more affordable in the long run. As real estate prices continue to rise, the demand for cost-effective housing solutions will only grow. Multi-unit properties are well-positioned to meet this demand, ensuring sustained rental demand and property value appreciation.

Side deck between two buildings.
The multi-unit property at 914 Snyder Ave, represents a rare blend of strategic location, financial potential, and investment security. With the real estate market evolving, multi-unit properties are emerging as a prudent investment choice. Don’t miss out on the chance to own a Turnkey multi-unit property and a piece of Philadelphia’s promising real estate future. Seize this opportunity and invest in a property that promises both immediate returns and long-term growth.

For more information about 914 Snyder Ave, please visit www.c21forrester.com

 

