Minimal Chaos brings maximum delight to East Passyunk Avenue

Sarah Naji oversees the Middle Eastern artisanship collective.

Minimal Chaos, nestled at 1825 E. Passyunk Ave., bridges worlds. It helps Sarah Naji mesh her identity as a native Syrian with her life as Philadelphian who wants to pay homage to Middle Eastern goods.

On her website, Naji states that she seeks to “spotlight true craftsmanship, amplify the voice of the artisans, and honor her expansive sense of home by weaving a connection between her worlds.”

In just seven weeks, this East Passyunk Crossing gem has woven Middle Eastern treasures into the local fabric, making a striking impression on the neighborhood’s tapestry.

“I love culture and I love color,” the Point Breeze inhabitant said from the space that she opened September 20, with Bok Building showroom space at 821 Dudley St. complementing the storefront. “I think everything here is vibrant without being overwhelming and really gives guests awareness of the beauty that people can produce.”

Minimal Chaos, again according to its website, ends up being “a culmination of her past experiences and a living inquiry into her present imagination.” To blend the two, Naji, through immersion into Middle Eastern living, has made curiosity the fabric of her being, offering customers ample options through her rub selection, with pieces ranging from 20 to 100 years old. Expertly made pieces, they seek to be domestic standouts, and while the standout choices among the wares, they have many contemporaries that can likewise make a memorable purchase.

“I’m really excited about what happens here,” the proprietor exclaimed as she shot a glance at the men’s and women’s mules and loafers that definitely reflect her admiration for sharp hues. “Now that people have become more aware of the store, what I’m seeing is a really strong connection to culture and ingenuity.”

With bags, cookbooks, dog mats, jewelry, pillows, runners, and towels also parts of the mix, Minimal Chaos ends up giving plugs to Lebanese, Moroccan, and Turkish creators, among others, along with the nods to her Syrian roots.

As those influences and her deeper immersion into the East Passyunk Avenue commercial and cultural scene intensify, Naji will be making her marketplace, or souk, an even more heartfelt testament to an appreciation for diverse means to unite the global family.

“There’s definitely chaos in the world, and I’ve known it in my life [through the effects of the Syrian civil war], but there are amazing ways to bring us together,” she said. “Through my work here, I’m playing a role in doing so.”

Minimal Chaos

1825 E. Passyunk Ave.

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday Noon – 7 p.m.

Sunday Noon – 4 p.m.

https://minimalchaos.pink/