East Passyunk Crossing Retail 

Dino’s Party Center makes original site its new retail home

Joseph Myers , , min read

The East Passyunk Crossing mainstay completed a sale in October.

Forty years resonate as a long time to practice one’s craft, but David Cattai has treasured those nearly 15,000 days spent helping South Philadelphians to mark momentous occasions. As a trusted salesman, he brought joy to many locals. In September, he took a significant step forward, moving the retail operations of Dino’s Party Center to 900 Morris Street and christening the name of his family’s brainchild as Dino’s Balloons.      

“We’re still here and still thrilled to serve the community,” the proprietor recently said from his East Passyunk Crossing haunt, noting the continued presence of baking/catering supplies and party decorations until they sell out. “Yes, there’s been a change, but nothing is going to become different with how we treat our customers.” 

The alteration that the Marconi resident is referring to was the October sale of property across the street. Dino’s had previously consisted of warehouse space and a retail spot, but given the ever-evolving nature of the business world, Cattai decided to shed one location. The kicker is that the retail spot, which had until the transaction served as the warehouse, was the original site when Dino’s opened. In other words, while the destinations’ identities have evolved, his constant dedication to engendering revelry has not. 

“It’s an interesting history,” Cattai said of having balanced the warehouse and retail entities. “A couple big matters brought about a need to rethink who we are, and we’re going ahead with confidence in what we offer.” 

The pandemic and the August 2023 death of his mother, Anna Cattai, gave the businessman plenty to ponder, ultimately leading him to make Dino’s a balloon haven, with a Facebook post noting “…as a convenience, we will have a few things available” in reference to consumers’ needs for First Holy Communion and graduation gatherings. On the heels of the jaunt to the new address the weekend of September 28-29, Cattai completed the sale of the former retail locale on October 1. Since then, he has welcomed old and new buyers to Dino’s, with the former retail home’s fate slowly unfolding. 

“Well, the second floor is undetermined, but talks about conversion of the first floor to a restaurant have gone on, and then there’s the third-floor apartment space to consider,” Cattai said. “I know everything is in the early stages, so I don’t know much more.” 

What he certainly can relay is that whenever someone calls on Dino’s Party Center for a balloon-centric purchase, that person will never find him or his staff full of hot air. The business has enjoyed many fruitful assignments and partnerships, including a long affiliation with the Philadelphia Auto Show. 

“Life makes us rethink who we are and what we do on occasion,” Cattai said while looking over Dino’s balloon offerings, which his website thoroughly details. “No matter what you have in mind, though, we’ll come through for you. We’ve been at this a long time.”

Dino’s Balloons
900 Morris St.
215-467-4400
Hours: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
https://www.dinospartycenter.com/ 

