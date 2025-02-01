Campaign for Working Families offers free tax filing services for low-income families and individuals

Photo by Laura Elam

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Dr. Nikia Owens, President-CEO of Campaign for Working Families, Inc. (CWF) officially launched the tax season and announced the availability of free services for low-to-moderate income individuals and families in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Through collaboration with the City of Philadelphia, City Council and other agencies, CWF will ensure that much-needed comprehensive tax support directly reaches underserved communities. Its partnerships are designed to maximize tax refunds and credits for low-to moderate-income individuals and families, putting more money back into the pockets of working Philadelphia residents during these inflationary times.

Said Owens: “With the start of tax season, our goal is to help as many individuals and families as possible take advantage of free, high-quality tax preparation, ensuring they are aware and receive the refunds and credits they are entitled to, which is especially beneficial during these inflationary times.”

Owens added that these timely tax-credits and refunds are critical to reducing poverty among low-income families and workers. Critical tax credits increase annual gross income for many people facing poverty. Over the years, CWF has secured tax credits and refunds for thousands of working families and individuals, resulting in one of the nation’s most effective anti-poverty initiatives impacting Philadelphia, the most impoverished big city in the U.S. The City and the volunteer-driven CWF wants to get the word out widely, as eligible residents leave $50 million in unclaimed tax refunds on the table annually.

Under the Income Tax Credit (E.I.T.C). option, a family can get about $7,000 back on its tax return. Those who are single, with no kids, can receive even more. CWF will leverage its expertise in the federal Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs to offer secure, IRS-certified tax preparation at no cost to eligible taxpayers in partnership with local nonprofits to increase accessibility.

Those interested in free tax services can find more information about site locations, hours of operation, and eligibility criteria by visiting www.cwfphilly.org or calling 215-454-6483.