Rob Delany storming out of the BLOCS in leadership role

The South Philly product is the CEO of Pennsylvania’s largest scholarship organization.

Since August 28, Rob Delany has served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools (BLOCS), making the state’s largest scholarship organization yet another beneficiary of his commitment to empowering individuals and communities. As he approaches six months on the job, the South Philly native, on the cusp of turning 59, has arguably just reached his prime in terms of solidifying our collective future, with education as the catalyst.

“Love is our superpower in helping children to live amazing lives,” Delany said. “We know so many people who are committed to the success of the next generation, people who want students to know they are loved and valued.”

The St. Monica School and St. John Neumann High School alumnus has roots along the 1700 block of Shunk Street. His impressive resume might make even the biggest overachiever feel jealous. As BLOCS’ website highlights, he has “a unique ability to inspire and mobilize the combined disciplines of strategy, finance, technology, human resources and operations to achieve outsized goals.” Always an advocate for learning, he was named Chief Financial Officer of the Year in 2017 in the Greater Philadelphia area. He came to BLOCS to help families provide their children with a values-based education. While strengthening Catholic schools is his organization’s chief pursuit, he also noted that youths looking to enroll in Friends institutions can also receive assistance.

“A lot of really good things happen when children are shown the way,” Delany said. “BLOCS strives to uplift as many of them as possible, and it’s so inspiring to see the support that we receive in doing so.”

BLOCS has proven a mainstay since 1980, and its CEO noted that increased mobilization of its marketing will culminate in 25,000 generated scholarships for the 2024-’25 school year, thanks to more than $140 million in donations.

“There’s such tremendous need,” Delany said, expressing his hope to expand BLOCS’ reach from 40 Pennsylvania counties to all 67 in the commonwealth. “Programs exist to help donors to make life-altering contributions to tomorrow’s leaders.”

These initiatives, including the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and the Economically Disadvantaged School Program, along with others provide incentives for giving. But Delany hopes that enthusiasm for students’ overall welfare will be the primary motivation for donors.

“What can’t an amazing education do for someone?” he said. “It’s such a game-changing gift.”

Delany and his wife Patty make their home in Horsham. But South Philly is also Patty’s original home, and it is never too far from their hearts, especially since their daughter Emily lives here, as does his mother. A fan of hiking, fly-fishing, backpacking, and camping, he is always up for an adventure and credits education for his curiosity.

“I’m still friends with many of the people who taught me,” he proudly stated. “Education can mold us in so many ways. It provides direction at every turn.”