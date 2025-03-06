Don’t miss the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show: ‘Gardens of Tomorrow’

There’s still time to catch the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, “Gardens of Tomorrow.” The 196th annual event runs until Sunday, March 9, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

Come explore breathtaking exhibits that showcase sustainable designs, adaptive reuse, and the transformative power of plants. Witness “Futura Florentia,” the entrance garden symbolizing growth and vitality, and discover how recycled materials can create stunning landscapes in “Don’t Call it Dirt, Don’t Call it Trash.” From futuristic biodomes to gardens inspired by childhood nostalgia, there’s something to captivate every visitor.

Don’t miss these exciting activities:

Know to Grow Educational Sessions: Learn from industry experts on topics like garden design, native plants, and more.

Artisan Row: Create your own floral-inspired crafts with talented artisans.

Butterflies Live: Immerse yourself in a serene setting with hundreds of native and exotic butterflies.

Kids Cocoon: A fun, kid-focused play space for young visitors.

There’s still time to experience the magic!

Until March 8: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 9: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more about the Philadelphia Flower Show or buy tickets online at tickets.phsonline.org.