Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Events Featured Press release Things to do 

Don’t miss the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show: ‘Gardens of Tomorrow’

SueAnn Rybak , , min read
The 2025 PHS-designed Flower Show Entrance Garden, “Futura Florentia,” embodies the vision of flowers as symbols of the future.
Photo courtesy of PHS Philadelphia Flower Show’s website.

There’s still time to catch the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, “Gardens of Tomorrow.” The 196th annual event runs until Sunday, March 9, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

Bloom classroom
Photo courtesy of Kristina Lynn

Come explore breathtaking exhibits that showcase sustainable designs, adaptive reuse, and the transformative power of plants. Witness “Futura Florentia,” the entrance garden symbolizing growth and vitality, and discover how recycled materials can create stunning landscapes in “Don’t Call it Dirt, Don’t Call it Trash.” From futuristic biodomes to gardens inspired by childhood nostalgia, there’s something to captivate every visitor.

Don’t miss these exciting activities:

  • Know to Grow Educational Sessions: Learn from industry experts on topics like garden design, native plants, and more.
  • Artisan Row: Create your own floral-inspired crafts with talented artisans.
  • Butterflies Live: Immerse yourself in a serene setting with hundreds of native and exotic butterflies.
  • Kids Cocoon: A fun, kid-focused play space for young visitors.

There’s still time to experience the magic!

Until March 8: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
March 9: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more about the Philadelphia Flower Show or buy tickets online at tickets.phsonline.org.

 

...you may also like

Sponsored Post: Win free tickets to ‘Down Past Passyunk,’ running April 4-27 at InterAct Theater

Albert Stumm

The InterAct Theatre Company is bringing to the stage the world premiere production of A. Zell Williams’ “Down Past Passyunk,” which was inspired by the controversy stirred up by the order-in-English signs at Geno’s Steaks. The show runs at the

Steakhouse called Palladino’s to take over burned-out Colombo’s at 1934 E. Passyunk

Albert Stumm

A new restaurant called Palladino’s, being billed as an upscale steak and seafood house, will be taking over the old Colombo’s space at 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., which was damaged in a fire in August 2012. Owner Luke Palladino, who

Reminder: PSCA Art Auction is Friday night, March 28

Albert Stumm

Thirty artists, all from South Philly, have donated a variety of works for tomorrow night’s art auction benefiting the Passyunk Square Civic Association. A range of types of artwork — including sculpture, jewelry, glass, painting, prints, drawing, photography, fiber art