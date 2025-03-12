Passyunk Post

Pop’s Bun Shop enjoying a sticky-sweet time in Bella Vista

Joseph Myers

A husband-and-wife duo helms the South Ninth Street Italian Market-based business.

Celebrating 20 years of marriage this year, Karen and John Blisard are a friendly, outgoing couple, who consider camaraderie one of life’s finest gifts. Since opening Pop’s Bun Shop at 800 S. Ninth St. on September 21, patrons have come to count their baked goods as an amazing earthly offering, showcasing the proprietors’ pleasant personalities and strong work ethic.

 

“It’s been a great adventure so far,” John said from the compact Bella Vista space where he and his wife prepare their wares. “We are fatigued but pleasantly so.” 

The go-getters “couldn’t imagine being in another neighborhood,” according to Karen, to operate an establishment. Having lived nearby years ago, and now residing in Wayne, they’ve made the last six months a wonderful union between their ambition and customers’ enthusiasm for delicious pastries, bonding with buyers with each transaction.

“We’re a low-key place,” Karen said, as she glanced around the shop and focused on the walk-up window, “and I think people like seeing such an operation situated where we are.”

Not far from the eateries that have long held sway within the South Ninth Street Italian Market, Pop’s Bun Shop, whose name is an homage to John’s father, Ray Blisard, prides itself on its sweet and savory menu items. Sticky buns, cinnamon rolls, and various kolaches have had many admirers since last autumn. John highlights the popularity of their sausage-gravy savory creation. While carefully prepared dough is essential, a great attitude goes a long way, and the husband-and-wife pair delights in consistently giving the public its best.  Dabbling with the idea of tinkering with the savory selections, Karen and John let an obsession with freshness and innovation drive their decisions and anticipate increased foot traffic in the South Ninth Street Italian Market this spring.

“When I saw this site [in June 2023], that sealed the dream of making this investment to have a bakery,” John said. “We needed some time to finalize everything, but we’re thrilled with the reactions that we’ve had.”    

Pop’s Bun Shop
800 S. Ninth St.
Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday
            9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until items sold out on Saturday
https://www.instagram.com/popsbunshop/ and https://www.popsbunshop.com/

