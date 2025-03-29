A Modern Gem in Pennsport

Nestled in the heart of South Philadelphia’s vibrant and beloved Pennsport neighborhood, 1422 S. Front St. stands as a beacon of modern elegance and thoughtful design. This exceptional home, built just five years ago, is a rare find in the area—one that promises an elevated lifestyle filled with comfort, style, and convenience. Its prime location in Pennsport offers easy access to Dickinson Square Park, Jefferson Square Park, Passyunk Square, the Italian Market, and Columbus Boulevard, all just a pleasant stroll away.

A Space That Inspires, Inside and Out

Boasting 2,898 square feet, four spacious bedrooms, and a versatile layout, this property caters to a wide range of needs. Whether you’re looking to transform the fourth bedroom into a personal office, a cozy guest space, or a creative hub, this home’s flexibility knows no bounds. With two full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and four outdoor living spaces, you’ll have more than enough room to entertain, relax, and explore your passions.

The home’s exterior radiates sleek, contemporary charm, complete with garage parking and two driveway spaces—a true rarity in city living. Step inside to discover the warmth and beauty of hardwood floors stretching throughout the residence, creating a cohesive and inviting ambiance.

Living Spaces That Shine

The second level is the heart of the home—a modern oasis where the living room, dining room, and kitchen seamlessly blend to create the ultimate gathering space. The kitchen, a standout feature, dazzles with its sleek center island, glass tile backsplash, chic gray granite countertops, and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. Here, cooking becomes less of a chore and more of a celebration.

Beyond the dining room’s generous hosting capacity, the spacious living room provides the perfect spot for relaxation or entertainment. With access to one of the property’s outdoor decks, evenings under the stars transform into a regular delight.

Where Culinary Dreams Come True

Bedrooms That Welcome and Pamper

Luxury Redefined: Your Private Spa Retreat

Additionally, the suite features a wet bar and a walk-in closet. striking the perfect balance between luxury and practicality. Just beyond the bedroom’s doors lies another outdoor deck—your private escape.

The Rooftop of Dreams

Extra Touches That Make All the Difference

From the charming plantation shutters to the modern sliding curtains, every window and glass door has been thoughtfully adorned to complement the home’s aesthetic. The basement houses the mechanical room containing all essential systems, including one of the dual HVAC systems and tankless hot water heater. Green roofs and planting areas add a touch of nature to each outdoor space, bringing tranquility to city living.

This property also includes a real estate tax abatement with approximately five years remaining, offering financial perks that underscore its value.

Make your appointment today to see this amazing home at 1422 S Front St. Contact Century 21 Forrester Real Estate at 215-334-3333 for more details and to schedule a tour.