Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

A modern Rowhouse in Pennsport. It features a modern design, with a garden rooftop and two car garages.
Featured Parks & green space Pennsport Real Estate 

A Modern Gem in Pennsport

SueAnn Rybak , min read

Nestled in the heart of South Philadelphia’s vibrant and beloved Pennsport neighborhood, 1422 S. Front St. stands as a beacon of modern elegance and thoughtful design. This exceptional home, built just five years ago, is a rare find in the area—one that promises an elevated lifestyle filled with comfort, style, and convenience. Its prime location in Pennsport offers easy access to Dickinson Square Park, Jefferson Square Park, Passyunk Square, the Italian Market, and Columbus Boulevard, all just a pleasant stroll away.

1422 S. Front St. in Pennsport.
Modern elegance meets South Philly charm: 1422 S. Front St. shines in the heart of Pennsport, offering a rare blend of comfort, style, and unbeatable location.
A Space That Inspires, Inside and Out

Boasting 2,898 square feet, four spacious bedrooms, and a versatile layout, this property caters to a wide range of needs. Whether you’re looking to transform the fourth bedroom into a personal office, a cozy guest space, or a creative hub, this home’s flexibility knows no bounds. With two full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and four outdoor living spaces, you’ll have more than enough room to entertain, relax, and explore your passions.

The home’s exterior radiates sleek, contemporary charm, complete with garage parking and two driveway spaces—a true rarity in city living. Step inside to discover the warmth and beauty of hardwood floors stretching throughout the residence, creating a cohesive and inviting ambiance.

A modern living room with a white couch that has blue throw pillows and a large screen TV on the wall.

Living Spaces That Shine

The second level is the heart of the home—a modern oasis where the living room, dining room, and kitchen seamlessly blend to create the ultimate gathering space. The kitchen, a standout feature, dazzles with its sleek center island, glass tile backsplash, chic gray granite countertops, and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. Here, cooking becomes less of a chore and more of a celebration.

Beyond the dining room’s generous hosting capacity, the spacious living room provides the perfect spot for relaxation or entertainment. With access to one of the property’s outdoor decks, evenings under the stars transform into a regular delight.

Where Culinary Dreams Come True

A modern kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steal appliances. The kitchen contains a island with two white chairs.

Bedrooms That Welcome and Pamper

Luxury Redefined: Your Private Spa Retreat
A large bathroom with a shower, tub, sink, toilet, and mirror. A bathroom with blue walls. It contains a toilet, sink, tub, and mirror.

Additionally, the suite features a wet bar and a walk-in closet. striking the perfect balance between luxury and practicality. Just beyond the bedroom’s doors lies another outdoor deck—your private escape.

A deck located outside the main bedroom contains a table and lounging chairs.
The Rooftop of Dreams
Rooftop garden

Glass door leading to rooftop garden

Extra Touches That Make All the Difference
Office with walk-in closet and desk An work from home office containing a desk, chairs, and other furniture. Hallway with hardwood floors. There are stairs leading to the second floor. Finished basement with weights and other exercise equipment.

From the charming plantation shutters to the modern sliding curtains, every window and glass door has been thoughtfully adorned to complement the home’s aesthetic. The basement houses the mechanical room containing all essential systems, including one of the dual HVAC systems and tankless hot water heater. Green roofs and planting areas add a touch of nature to each outdoor space, bringing tranquility to city living.

This property also includes a real estate tax abatement with approximately five years remaining, offering financial perks that underscore its value.

Make your appointment today to see this amazing home at 1422 S Front St. Contact Century 21 Forrester Real Estate at 215-334-3333 for more details and to schedule a tour.

...you may also like

Huge Moyamensing lot finally to get redeveloped into 15 homes?

Taylor Farnsworth

A large sign created quite a buzz when it suddenly popped up Friday afternoon inside the vacant lot at Moyamensing Avenue and Moore Street.  It’s the site of the previously proposed Moyamensing Estates, and the land had been back on

Sponsored Post: Win free tickets to ‘Down Past Passyunk,’ running April 4-27 at InterAct Theater

Albert Stumm

The InterAct Theatre Company is bringing to the stage the world premiere production of A. Zell Williams’ “Down Past Passyunk,” which was inspired by the controversy stirred up by the order-in-English signs at Geno’s Steaks. The show runs at the

Steakhouse called Palladino’s to take over burned-out Colombo’s at 1934 E. Passyunk

Albert Stumm

A new restaurant called Palladino’s, being billed as an upscale steak and seafood house, will be taking over the old Colombo’s space at 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., which was damaged in a fire in August 2012. Owner Luke Palladino, who