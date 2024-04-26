Passyunk Post

Crowds of people walk on Passyunk Avenue during the Flavors on the Avenue Festival. The street is blocked off.
East Passyunk Avenue Featured Food & Dining Press release 

Flavors on the Avenue Festival returns on April 28

SueAnn Rybak min read

Flavors on the Avenue Festival returns to Passyunk Avenue on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Now in its 18th year, the festival features over 125 vendors, live music and family-friendly activities. The festivities will run along East Passyunk, from Broad to Dickinson streets.

Flavors on the Avenue started back in 2007 and has grown to become one of the most popular outdoor food festivals in Philadelphia,” said EPABID Board President Michelle Gillen-Doobrajh, who is also the owner of Tildie’s Toy Box and Tiny Tildie’s. “Flavors is the Avenue’s invitation for people from across the region to share our love of food. It is a time to come together and celebrate the top chefs and restaurants that make East Passyunk one of the top food destinations in America. It is also the chance to explore our fast growing retail scene, while supporting local small businesses. Come for the food and the drink, but stay for the music, the community, the activities and the shopping. Make it a day with us on East Passyunk.”

A man and a woman hold food and drinks at a festival in East Passyunk.
Courtesy EPABID.

America’s Top 10 Foodie Street will have dozens of East Passyunk’s award-winning restaurants, bars, cafes and eateries serving out in the street under the blue skies. Look for everything from street food favorites, tasty handhelds, vegan delights, sweet and savory options, and South Philly classics. Select restaurants will serve seasonal refreshments including cocktails, beer and wine.

A man grills vegetables.
Courtesy EPABID.

While festival-goers sip, savor and shop they can dance in the street with live music spread along the festival footprint at four locations. Dating back to the very early days of the festival, East Passyunk legend Stogie Joes will have festival-goers dancing in the street from start to end with tunes from Frank Sintatra followed by a DJ.

An African-American cowboy sings on stage.
Courtesy EPABID.

Below is the music line-up:

Singing Fountain (1500 block) 

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Mia Johnson
1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Batala
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Skip Winters

PPA Lot

All Day – DJ Lindsay

A woman plays the guitar outside. You can see skyscrapers in the background.
Photo courtesy of Mia Johnson.

Watkins Street (1700 block)

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Cheddar Boys
1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. – City Rhythm
3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Brown Sugar

Moore St (1800 block)

All Day – Stogie Joe’s

Mifflin Triangle

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Mike Carney
2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Andrea Amoroso

Juniper Street (1900 block) – presented by Pistolas Del Sur

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Emily Drinker
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Cordelia Blue

Two men hold their dogs outside at a festival.
Photo by Kory Aversa.

Along with endless food, drink and music options, Flavors will offer free family-friendly activities presented by Philadelphia Union Soccer and The Capri Dessecker Team | RE/MAX One Realty Realty – including arts and crafts, games, moon bounce and more. Additionally, a number of boutiques and businesses along East Passyunk will also host workshops, activities and family fun inside their spaces.

A little girl gets her face painted at an outdoor street festival in South Philadelphia.
Photo by Kory Aversa.

East Passyunk’s spring festival showcases not only the best food the city has to offer – but shows off the hidden retail, family and fashion gems along the Avenue. While you sip and savor, look for sidewalk sales, spring fashions, gifts, greenery and more along the Avenue. Make sure to stop in and meet some of the new and long-time boutique owners.

The event is free and open to the public, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. For more information, visit www.visiteastpassyunk.com, call 215-336-1455.

 

