Your perfect Philly oasis awaits at 3174 S. 17th St.

Calling all Philadelphia homebuyers! Are you searching for a move-in ready haven that blends charm, comfort, and convenient access to all the excitement the city has to offer? Look no further than 3174 S. 17th St.

This meticulously remodeled 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse welcomes you with a picturesque semi-enclosed brick patio and a grand bay window, setting the stage for a light-filled and inviting interior.

Step inside and be greeted by an open floor plan boasting a spacious living and dining area. Gleaming hardwood floors and high-hat lighting add a touch of elegance, while the natural light streaming through the bay window creates a warm and airy atmosphere.

For the home chef, the beautifully updated eat-in kitchen is a dream come true. Featuring upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, and a suite of stainless steel appliances, including a built-in microwave, oven, hood, and dishwasher, this culinary haven also boasts a gorgeous center island with seating, additional cabinet space, and a tiled backsplash.

Imagine whipping up delicious meals and then seamlessly transitioning to host friends for a memorable cookout on the covered concrete patio—perfect for Philadelphia’s vibrant social scene.

Upstairs, you’ll find a generously sized main bedroom suite featuring a luxurious walk-in closet and a spa-like four-piece bath complete with a double vanity, tiled shower, and modern amenities.

An additional feature many urban dwellers crave—a separate laundry room—provides ultimate convenience.

The fully finished lower level offers incredible versatility. Use it as a recreational space, a home gym, or even a second bedroom/living area. This flexible space features a modern three-piece bath, ample closet and storage space, a built-in desk, and stylish ceramic tile flooring.

Beyond the stylish interior, this home boasts significant upgrades, including improved energy efficiency with insulation, updated wiring, plumbing with a replaced sewer line and upgraded PEX water lines, and a newer heater/air conditioning unit with advanced filtering – offering peace of mind and potentially lower utility bills.

Location is key, and 3174 S. 17th St. delivers. This gem is just minutes from public transportation and major highways, making navigating Philadelphia a breeze. Plus, it is within walking distance of the city’s renowned sports complexes, entertainment hotspots like Xfinity Live!, Chickie’s & Pete’s, and Live Casino, and countless other attractions.

South Philly is known for tough parking, but don’t worry, you won’t be left scrambling for a parking spot. The property offers convenient off-street parking with a covered rear patio.

This fantastic property offers everything you need for comfortable city living. Don’t miss your chance to make 3174 S. 17th St. your perfect Philly oasis. Visit us at c21forrester.com to learn more and view the property tour on Instagram.