Kick off the summer at the Navy Yard Family Fest on June 1

The six-hour Saturday occasion promises levity for every attendee.

With Memorial Day’s unofficial start to summer behind us, everyone is looking for additional chances to let loose. From noon to 6 p.m. this Saturday, June 1, the Navy Yard Family Fest will provide an admission-free reason to root for the season’s actual arrival. 

Central Green, located at Rouse Boulevard and Intrepid Avenue, will host the gathering that furthers the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation’s plan to make the urban campus more inviting. Eleven food and beverage trucks will offer pay-as-you-go delights, 15 vendors will market their various goods, and the kid in all of us will revel thanks to a bag toss, Bocce, carnival games, Connect Four, cornhole, inflatable mini golf, Jenga, table tennis, and more. Music by OTC Collective and giveaway opportunities will also help people to have a strong start to the weekend.

The Family Fest will offer late-spring amusement at the Navy Yard this Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Photo by The Navy Yard)

Though those looking to feast and frolic can stop by at any point, the Navy Yard’s website recommends people register to receive updates about the event. 

Navy Yard Family Fest
Noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024.
Central Green, Rouse Boulevard and Intrepid Avenue
https://navyyard.org/events/navy-yard-family-fest/

