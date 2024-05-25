Modern Renovated Duplex in Lower Moyamensing is a House Hacker’s Dream

Comfort, Style and Financial Savvy

Nestled in the heart of South Philadelphia’s lovely “LoMo” neighborhood, the newly renovated duplex at 922 Snyder Avenue is a dream come true for aspiring house hackers. House Hacking is a real estate strategy that usually involves renting out a portion of your home to reduce your monthly living expenses, generate passive income and build equity faster than traditional methods. The property at 922 Snyder Avenue is the perfect opportunity for a savvy homeowner to live in one of the two, two-bedroom units and enjoy a beautifully renovated home while also renting out a similarly beautiful unit for extra income. The turnkey property, listed with C21 Forrester Real Estate on East Passyunk Avenue, offers a blend of contemporary design and classic charm. At $499,900, it’s an ideal investment for both new and seasoned house hackers.

The recent renovations combined historical and modern elements to create two spacious, cozy and dreamy units. In the first-floor unit, the beautifully restored fireplace showcases the original charm of the house. The floors in the living room were refinished to retain the original details of the house. The blending and balancing of the old-world charm and modern elements continue into the new kitchen as evident by the beautiful new floor tiles. The simple, yet sleek tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and new hardware, tie everything together to give the kitchen a modern elegance that must be seen to be appreciated. New recessed lighting throughout the unit provides a bright and airy feeling in all the rooms. This unit also features a modern tiled bathroom with walk-in showers. The first-floor unit also has access to the backyard where plants, a grill and seating would provide a wonderful little outdoor oasis.

The Second Floor Unit

The second-floor unit would be a perfect owner’s unit for the savvy house hacker. New floors throughout the unit provide a seamless transition between rooms. The newly painted white walls are like a blank canvas waiting for the new owners to customize it to their style or preferences. The north facing spacious master bedroom is flooded with natural light while also providing a glimpse of the beautiful Philadelphia skyline. The generously sized second bedroom provides ample space for a multitude of potential uses beyond being used as a bedroom. A large home office or workspace would make working from a home a treat. The newly remodeled bathroom will exude elegance and comfort, inviting you to unwind and rejuvenate.

The draw of the second-floor unit is the beautiful new eat-in kitchen. Imagine stepping into a newly remodeled kitchen where modernity meets functionality. The space is illuminated by sleek, recessed lighting and two beautiful island lights. Similar floor tiles and backsplash tiles adorn the welcoming kitchen similar to the tiles used in the first-floor unit. New stainless-steel appliances and modern hardware seamlessly ties everything together. Endless conversations will surely fill the kitchen around the new large center island while delicious meals are being prepared and served where most consider the heart of the home.

The basement is clean and spacious and provide plenty of extra storage space for the new owners and residents. There are mechanical systems and connections for two sets of washers and dryers, separate electric and gas meters and two hot water tanks.



A Walker’s Paradise

The location of 922 Snyder Avenue perfectly exemplifies why Philadelphia and especially South Philadelphia is considered a walker’s paradise. East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia’s famous foodie street, is just a stone’s throw away. Entertainment hotspots like Xfinity Live, Chickie’s and Pete’s, Live Casino and the Sports Complex are within walking distance. A great feature of an income property is its proximity to public transportation, making it convenient for tenants to navigate the city. 922 Snyder Avenue offers this convenience with a bus route just a few steps away, while a short train ride to Center City is just a few blocks away on the Broad Street Line. Alternatively, heading south will put you in the heart of the stadium district where catching a game with one our local sports team is always an easy option. FDR Park, one of Philadelphia’s outdoor gems, is a short walk or subway ride away. The expansive 348 acres of green space includes picturesque lakes, trails, ball fields and playgrounds. It’s celebrated as an urban oasis where you can get away and partake in a multitude of recreational activities including biking, tennis, fishing, kayaking and much more.