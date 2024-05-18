The S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival returns this weekend

The S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival is one of Philadelphia’s most popular annual events. With over 120 vendors, filling seven city blocks showcasing crafts, services, souvenirs, activities, music, beverages, and food. The Festival is a celebration of culture and gastronomy attracting people from Philadelphia and beyond. What makes this event so special is the opportunity for this iconic historic Philadelphia landmark to boost 110 years of rich culture. Spend a day with family and friends in the nation’s oldest outdoor continuous market. Be part of Philadelphia’s largest block party.

Press release – Greased pole 2022 Photo Credit-Katkuo

Festival Highlights

Live Entertainment

9th & Washington Avenue Stage

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Variable Elements 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

DJ Eric Bartello 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Slay Town City 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Juliano Brothers 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Philly Heart and Soul 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The 9th & Christian Street Stage

May 18 and May 19, 2024

DJ Timmy DeSimone

The Tavolo Zona

Sunday, May 19, 2024

DJ Eric Bartello

DeerPark’s CheeseSteak Competition takes place on Sunday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at the Washington Avenue Stage. Top Sandwich makers will be invited to participate and judged by a celebrity panel. To nominate your favorite sandwich go to www.ItalianMarketFestival.com. The winner will not only earn all-important bragging rights but will also receive a significant trophy to display in their shop. In addition, DeerPark will donate $5,000 to the charity of the winner’s choice.

Procession of Saints held Sunday, May 19 at 11 a.m. is an annual tradition. The St. Paul Parish Procession of Saints starts at Saint Mary Magdalen Church (712 Montrose Street) and pauses for the Blessing of the Market at 9th and Washington Avenue, ending at Saint Paul Catholic Church (corner of S. Hutchinson and Christian Streets).

The Grease Pole or Albero Della Cuccagna in Italian, climb takes place on both Festival days. The pole, located at the 9th & Montrose Tavolo Zona Piazza, the pole stands 30-feet high and is greased with lard. Teams will compete both Festival Days for prizes of meats, cheeses, gift cards and money, hanging from the top of the pole. More importantly the winning team will have bragging rights for the entire year. Teams can register on-site on the day of the event.