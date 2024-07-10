Passyunk Post

East Passyunk Avenue launches Passyunk Passeggiata on July 11

SueAnn Rybak

New Italian-style weekly happy hour and sidewalk market to feature exclusive food and drink specials, outdoor dining, live music, sidewalk sales, sip and shop events, and much more 

Get ready to sip, savor, shop and stroll this summer during a new Italian-inspired tradition in one of Philadelphia’s most famous neighborhoods. East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID Board) presents Passyunk Passeggiata every Thursday, from July 11 to August 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 40+ locations. The weekly happy hour and sidewalk market is inspired by evening summer strolls in small Italian towns where the community comes together after work to “see and be seen.”

We are excited to announce the launch of Passyunk Passeggaita, an Italian-style promenade this summer on East Passyunk Avenue, said EPABID Board President Michelle Gillen-Doobrajh, who is also the owner of Tildie’s Toy Box. Passeggiata is a nod to the Italian heritage of our neighborhood and is a fitting way to explore the many and varied businesses along East Passyunk Avenue. We invite everyone from all over the Philadelphia region to come out and sip, shop and stroll with us at over 40+ restaurants, bars, salons retail shops, and more. Passyunk Passeggiata is a great way to bring our community together and support our diverse mix of independent businesses. 

Two tacos from Pistolas Del
Photo by Kory Aversa

Attendees can enjoy live music, seasonal menu specials, extended shopping hours, great outdoor dining and the best happy hour specials in the city. Nearly two dozen restaurants, bars and breweries will offer exclusive food and drink deals each Thursday, including $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 cocktails and/or $7 small bites.

List of live music and performances:
Every WeekLatchkey, 1502 East Passyunk Ave., – In-store live DJ spinning latest releases 
July 11 – Pistolas Del Sur, 1934 East Passyunk Ave., – Casey Parker 
July 18 – Pistolas Del Sur, 1934 East Passyunk Ave., – Mia Johnson 
August 1 – Singing Fountain, S. 11 St. and East Passyunk Ave., – Mike Carney 

Participating bars and restaurants includes a who’s who of the famous foodie street:

Passyunk Passeggiata is a free family-friendly event. There is no charge to participate. Food, drink and shopping are pay-as-you-go.

Samuels Seafood Company is the event sponsor.

Go to visiteastpassyunk.com for more information.

