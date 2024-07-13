Herr’s Flavored by Philly contest could net the local business $10,000.

Through August 9, Herr Foods Inc. is accepting votes to name its third Flavored by Philly potato chip competition victor, with all three finalists, from among more than 1,000 submissions, having South Philly ties. Thanks to Cheese Ravioli Marinara chips, Talluto’s Authentic Italian Food, with a location at 944 S. Ninth St.; Potato Pierogi chips, Mom-Mom’s Kitchen, formerly 1505 South St., now based in Port Richmond; and Special Hot Stromboli chips, Romano’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, which has a South Philly origin story, are looking to earn laurels and $10,000.

Having tasted the creations, interested parties can head to Herr’s website or text PIEROGI, RAVIOLI, or STROMBOLI to 80160. Voting also gives participants a chance to win branded merchandise and snacks. Regarding the trio of eateries, the entities have the goodies available at their establishments and at spots that sell Herr’s products. Small bags are going for $2.69, while large bags cost $4.99.

Herr’s website provides a nice summary of each establishment and its stamp on its respective community. While anyone’s victory is a win for chip lovers, including a triumph for Romano’s, which has South Philly roots, or one for Mom-Mom’s, which left its South Philly address on July 14, 2024. Voting for a finalist with a South Philly zip code might make voters feel especially good about their involvement. Geography aside, though, time is ticking, so make a purchase, cast as many votes as you would like for one or multiple makers, and share news of the competition on social media.

May the best chip win!