Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Food & Dining Graduate Hospital Italian Market 

Talluto’s Authentic Italian Food up for Prestigious Honor

Joseph Myers , , , min read

Herr’s Flavored by Philly contest could net the local business $10,000.

Through August 9, Herr Foods Inc. is accepting votes to name its third Flavored by Philly potato chip competition victor, with all three finalists, from among more than 1,000 submissions, having South Philly ties. Thanks to Cheese Ravioli Marinara chips, Talluto’s Authentic Italian Food, with a location at 944 S. Ninth St.; Potato Pierogi chips, Mom-Mom’s Kitchen, formerly 1505 South St., now based in Port Richmond; and Special Hot Stromboli chips, Romano’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, which has a South Philly origin story, are looking to earn laurels and $10,000. 

Having tasted the creations, interested parties can head to Herr’s website or text PIEROGI, RAVIOLI, or STROMBOLI to 80160. Voting also gives participants a chance to win branded merchandise and snacks. Regarding the trio of eateries, the entities have the goodies available at their  establishments and at spots that sell Herr’s products. Small bags are going for $2.69, while large bags cost $4.99. 

Herr’s website provides a nice summary of each establishment and its stamp on its respective community. While anyone’s victory is a win for chip lovers, including a triumph for Romano’s, which has South Philly roots, or one for Mom-Mom’s, which left its South Philly address on July 14, 2024. Voting for a finalist with a South Philly zip code might make voters feel especially good about their involvement. Geography aside, though, time is ticking, so make a purchase, cast as many votes as you would like for one or multiple makers, and share news of the competition on social media.

May the best chip win!

 

...you may also like

Karina’s will move into former Hoof + Fin space off South Street

Albert Stumm

Just when we thought they’d be moving further south, Karina’s switched it up and is instead going north. The jewel-box BYOB that is being replaced at 1520 E. Passyunk Ave. by Brigantessa from the Le Virtu crew will be moving

Steakhouse called Palladino’s to take over burned-out Colombo’s at 1934 E. Passyunk

Albert Stumm

A new restaurant called Palladino’s, being billed as an upscale steak and seafood house, will be taking over the old Colombo’s space at 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., which was damaged in a fire in August 2012. Owner Luke Palladino, who

Cafe called Dante opening in Metro Men’s former home at 1615 E. Passyunk Ave.

Albert Stumm

The former home of Metro Men’s shop at 1615 E. Passyunk Ave. was snapped up just after the clothing store moved to a bigger location just up the block in September. Because of city permits, we knew it was going