Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti High School building located in South Philadelphia.
General 

Saints Neumann Goretti Catholic High School receives $350,000 gift from alumnus

SueAnn Rybak min read

 This gift matches the largest single gift in school history and will establish The John M. Connolly Center for Business and Entrepreneurship. 

Saints Neumann Goretti High School has received a $350,000 gift from Mr. John M. Connolly and his wife, Kathy. The gift matches the largest single gift in the school’s history. The $300,000 will be used to create The John M. Connolly Center for Business and Entrepreneurship. The remaining $50,000 is funding a scholarship in honor of his sister, Sara Connolly Canuso, a 1969 graduate of Saint Maria Goretti Catholic High School, and his brother-in-law, Vito. 

The John M. Connolly Center for Business and Entrepreneurship is projected to open in the fall of 2024 and will be located on the first floor of the school.

“This innovative center will not only serve students interested in pursuing all areas of business, finance, and marketing to help them become the leaders of tomorrow, but it will also provide an opportunity for the local business community to utilize the facility for conferences, seminars, and board meetings,” said Connolly, a 1970 graduate of Bishop Neumann Catholic High School.

Connolly, who is the founder and director of Eaglehead Capital, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, has offered an additional gift of $50,000 toward the creation of the Connolly Center if the high school can match his donation. He also serves as senior advisor to the Goldman Sachs Growth Group.

Tim Cairy, president of Saints Neumann Goretti High School said, “I am grateful to John, Kathy, and their family for their generosity and commitment to Saints Neumann Goretti and for advancing the mission of Catholic education for current and future students. This transformative gift will ignite, influence, and equip students with the skills and mindset required for a prosperous career in business, leadership, and entrepreneurship.”

Banner for Yes We Can campaign.

 

The school is currently involved in its YES, WE CAN Annual Appeal and is asking those interested to support the Today-Tomorrow-Forever Fund. All of the money raised by this fund will benefit the school’s students.

For more information about Saints Neumann Goretti’s YES, WE CAN Annual Appeal and the Today-Tomorrow-Forever Fund,  contact Nikki Kane, director of Institutional Advancement, at nikki.kane@neumanngorettihs.org.

 

