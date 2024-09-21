The Hero Thrill Show returns on September 21

Ride on the official fire truck, try on fire gear, sit in a police helicopter cockpit, watch a police canine dog chase down a would-be criminal, and enjoy daredevil motorcycle stunts from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2024. It will be all about Hot Wheels and cool fun at the 69th Annual Hero Thrill Show in South Philadelphia. This year’s event kicks off at noon with a grand entrance featuring a motorcade of police, fire, and Hero Thrill Show vehicles, along with speeches by the City of Philadelphia dignitaries.

The carnival-style fundraiser will support the college education of children of Philadelphia police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty. There have been about 600 police and fire personnel who perished on duty, since the 1800s, when official city records were first kept.

Featured will be the Sound of Philadelphia music by DJ legend Bob Pantano, performances and displays of K-9 and bicycle units, the elite Philadelphia Police Motorcycle Highway Patrol Drill Team, mounted police horse, fire engines, crime-fighting equipment by the Police Aviation Unit, Bomb Squad, Marine Unit, Police Counter Terrorism Ops Major Incident Response Team, Firearms instructors, Police Academy and S.W.A.T. Unit.

The families of the fallen police and firefighting heroes will be on hand. Get tickets online or at the event: $15 for individuals; $35 for families up to five members; noon (kickoff ceremony) to 4:30 p.m. EST. Wells Fargo Center Parking Lot, 3601 S. Broad St. (free parking). Learn more at www.herothrillshow.org.