Philly AIDS Thrift Celebrates 19th Anniversary with Annual Block Party on Sept. 28

Philly AIDS Thrift’s annual block party and fall festival returns on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The free family-friendly event will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the 700 blocks of S. 5th Street and E. Passyunk Avenue (between Bainbridge St. and Monroe St.).

Enjoy music, circus performers, food and drinks, a celebrity dunk tank, games, a caricature artist, a dog-kissing booth, stilt walkers, craft and vintage vendors, a pie-eating contest, Double Dutch, and dancing in the street.

Look for Peabody Award-winning radio host and producer at WXPN, DJ Robert Drake – who will emcee and spin tunes all day for everyone dancing in the streets. Other entertainment includes live performances by Reverend MacKenzie Moltov, the sword-swallowing clown babe, Reese “Stoop Kid” Crawley with fire and flow arts, and Double Dutch Meetup.

“We are so excited for our annual outdoor block party for 2024,” said Philly AIDS Thrift’s Co-Founder/Executive Director Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou. “Whether it’s to Smooch-A-Pooch, watch people shove pie into their faces as fast as humanly possible, dare to Double Dutch, or simply dance in the middle of the street, everyone who stops by helps us raise even more money for local HIV/AIDS service organizations, including the William Way LGBT Community Center, Bebashi – Transition to Hope, and many more!”

Philly AIDS Thrift will also be hosting its 4th Annual Pie Eating Contest, emceed by CBS 3’s news anchor, Jim Donovan. The contest is open to everyone to sign up on the day of. However, spots are limited. In partnership with MANNA, the wonderful organization will graciously provide blueberry pies, which are gluten free this year, in correlation to their annual fundraiser, Pie In The Sky, which begins in October.

Double Dutch Meetup is an inclusive, safe space that aims to empower community building and promote fitness. Show off your skills, learn some new ones, and get to know your community when the Double Dutch Meetup shows up. All are welcome to join, and ropes are provided.

Don’t miss your chance to dunk Stefanie Jolles from Philly’s Premier Punk Rock N Roll Shop, Crash Bang Boom, in the Celebrity Dunk Tank. Attendees will also have the chance to dunk the fabulous staff and volunteers of Philly AIDS Thrift.

For the first time this year, look for a dog-kissing booth, Smooch-A-Pooch, with Street Tails Animal Rescue. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a non-profit organization based in Northern Liberties, Philadelphia, dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned and unwanted dogs. Their mission is to provide each dog with the care and love they need to find a forever home, promoting a community of compassion and responsible pet ownership.

See more details at phillyaidsthrift.com.