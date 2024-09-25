Passyunk Post

People attend Philly AIDS Thrift annual block party in Philadelphia. Annual street fair with music, family-friendly activities, over 30 vendors, and live performers.
Philly AIDS Thrift Celebrates 19th Anniversary with Annual Block Party on Sept. 28

Philly AIDS Thrift’s annual block party and fall festival returns on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The free family-friendly event will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the 700 blocks of S. 5th Street and E. Passyunk Avenue (between Bainbridge St. and Monroe St.).

Philly AIDS Thrift mascot and a young woman wave to people walking by at the Philly AIDS Thrift annual block party and street festival in 2023.

Enjoy music, circus performers, food and drinks, a celebrity dunk tank, games, a caricature artist, a dog-kissing booth, stilt walkers, craft and vintage vendors, a pie-eating contest, Double Dutch, and dancing in the street.

Peabody Award-winning radio host and producer at WXPN, DJ Robert Drake will emcee and spin tunes all day for everyone at the Philly AIDS Thrift block party. The DJ is standing in front of a Philly AIDS Thrift vendor tent. Look for Peabody Award-winning radio host and producer at WXPN, DJ Robert Drake – who will emcee and spin tunes all day for everyone dancing in the streets. Other entertainment includes live performances by Reverend MacKenzie Moltov, the sword-swallowing clown babe, Reese “Stoop Kid” Crawley with fire and flow arts, and Double Dutch Meetup.

People shop for various wares at vendors at the Philly AIDS Thrift block party in South Philadelphia.“We are so excited for our annual outdoor block party for 2024,” said Philly AIDS Thrift’s Co-Founder/Executive Director Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou. “Whether it’s to Smooch-A-Pooch, watch people shove pie into their faces as fast as humanly possible, dare to Double Dutch, or simply dance in the middle of the street, everyone who stops by helps us raise even more money for local HIV/AIDS service organizations, including the William Way LGBT Community Center, Bebashi – Transition to Hope, and many more!”

A participate eats a strawberry pie in the Philly AIDS Thrift's annual pie eating contest. They are biting their teeth into the crust. They are holding the pie up with their teeth, so it's standing up and facing forward.Philly AIDS Thrift will also be hosting its 4th Annual Pie Eating Contest, emceed by CBS 3’s news anchor, Jim Donovan. The contest is open to everyone to sign up on the day of. However, spots are limited. In partnership with MANNA, the wonderful organization will graciously provide blueberry pies, which are gluten free this year, in correlation to their annual fundraiser, Pie In The Sky, which begins in October.

Members of the Double Dutch club gather for a photo in the park. They are all African-American women. Most of them are wearing a black T-shirt that says Double Dutch Meetup in bright yellow letters.Double Dutch Meetup is an inclusive, safe space that aims to empower community building and promote fitness. Show off your skills, learn some new ones, and get to know your community when the Double Dutch Meetup shows up. All are welcome to join, and ropes are provided.

Don’t miss your chance to dunk Stefanie Jolles from Philly’s Premier Punk Rock N Roll Shop, Crash Bang Boom, in the Celebrity Dunk Tank. Attendees will also have the chance to dunk the fabulous staff and volunteers of Philly AIDS Thrift.

A woman holds a puppy at a both that says Smooch A Pooch. The booth is made of wood and painted red and white.For the first time this year, look for a dog-kissing booth, Smooch-A-Pooch, with Street Tails Animal Rescue. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a non-profit organization based in Northern Liberties, Philadelphia, dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned and unwanted dogs. Their mission is to provide each dog with the care and love they need to find a forever home, promoting a community of compassion and responsible pet ownership.

See more details at phillyaidsthrift.com.

