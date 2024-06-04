Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Two men and two women wear crowns of flowers at the American Swedish Historical Museum's annual Midsommarfest.
General 

Celebrate summer at Midsommarfest on June 22

SueAnn Rybak , min read
Celebrate the solstice like a Swede at Midsommarfest in South Philadelphia

Midsommar is one of Sweden’s most important holidays. It marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. It’s a time to rejoice and revel in the warmth of summer.

Following tradition, Swedes decorate with greenery and flowers as they sing songs and dance around the maypole, celebrating the start of the summer with family and friends.

Two women wear a crown of flowers in front of a maypole.
Women celebrate the summer solstice by wearing crowns of flowers in FDR Park. Photo courtesy of the American Swedish Historical Museum.

This year the American Swedish Historical Museum (ASHM) invites you to celebrate midsummer at Midsommarfest on June 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Midsommarfest at the American Swedish Historical Museum is the perfect opportunity to get a taste of Swedish culture at an iconic event,” said Ellie Gorman, education and public relations manager at ASHM. “We have been hoisting the maypole at the Museum for decades, and we would love to have you come out with your family and friends to celebrate summer the Swedish way with us this year!”

Women make flower crowns for people to wear at the midsummer festival.
Women make crowns of flowers for people to wear at the festival. Photo courtesy of the American Swedish Historical Museum.

The festival features authentic Swedish food including smörgåstårta, a Swedish savory “sandwich-cake” made of layers of bread, filling, and garnish. Fillings include seafood and meat with fruit and vegetable garnishes. The smörgåstårta is cut and served cold just like a regular cake.

People sing and dance around the maypole. Photo courtesy of American Swedish Historical Museum.

Attendees can try their hand at the Swedish game of Kuub. Kubb is a lawn game said to have its roots in the Viking Age. The objective is to knock over wooden blocks or “kubbs” by throwing wooden batons in a manner similar to horseshoes. This game is fun for kids and adults alike and can be played in teams or individually.

Another authentic Swedish element of Midsommarfest at ASHM is the music and dancing. Swedes sing a variety of songs, with accompanying dances, as they circle the maypole. Vi äro musikanter or We are Musicians, sees dancers imitating musical instruments at different parts of the song. Små grodorna or Little Frogs is a fun one for kids as they pretend to hop like frogs during the dance. In Raketen, The Rocket, dancers clap faster and faster until they blast off with a jump into the air.

A woman hoists up a maypole while other people dance and sing at the Midsommarfest.
Midsommar is one of Sweden’s most important holidays, a unique Swedish celebration, and a day to rejoice in the coming of summer at a time when daylight is at its longest. Photo courtesy of American Swedish Historical Museum.

This event has something for everyone. So, don a flower crown and dance around the midsummer pole, singing “kuwakakakakaaa,” or drink a beverage and sing “Helan Går.”

Tickets are $8 for ASHM Museum Members, $10 for nonmembers, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are free. Tickets are available at the gate or online at https://www.americanswedish.org/events/midsommarfest-3

