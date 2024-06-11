An afternoon of food, dance performances, local vendors and fun for the whole family

It’s time to dance in the street! Bok’s Annual B[L]OK PARTY returns on June 15, 2024. Now in its eighth year, this free family-friendly street fair is open to the public and runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Mifflin Street between 8th and 9th Streets.

“Our annual B[L]OK Party is one of our favorite events of the year because it brings together local businesses, organizations, and neighbors to celebrate what makes South Philly so special,” said Brogan Austin, events manager at Bok. “With school officially out, we are ready to welcome summer with our neighborhood families!”

Neighbors and friends are invited to celebrate all things Bok and South Philly. Attendees can shop a range of “Made at Bok” vendor booths representing artists and makers at Bok, plus booths by community partners and other local small businesses like Ojo del Tigre Designs, BONK, and Pop Up Polaroid. Bok is excited to partner with community member ALL CAPS STUDIO on limited edition Bok merchandise, only available at the B[L]OK Party.

The street fair will feature live music with performances by Hudson River, Nuuxakun, and DJ Lady Problems. There will be plenty of good vibrations and positive vibes.

In addition to entertainment, the event also includes a bouncy castle, food trucks, arts and crafts, fire truck demos, and more.

Foodies will enjoy mouthwatering morsels from Lil Pop Shop, Angie’s Vietnamese Cuisine, Darnell’s Cakes, and Burrito Feliz. Revelers can quench their thirst with a drink from Bok Bar’s sidewalk pop-up bar.

If you need to cool off, you can head inside to Bok’s first floor WKSHP retail corridor where you’ll find more food, coffee, and shopping at Amazulu Collections, Minimal Chaos, Greenly Plant Co., NONI, Two Persons Coffee, Machine Shop Bakery, Miles Table, and Transport Cycles.

In case of rain, the party will move indoors to Bok’s west gym.

Learn more on Bok’s website.