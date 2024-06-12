Free Summer Concerts return to FDR Park

The Not Just Jazz and South Philly Acoustic Jam series are making the green space a melodic escape.

Its distinction as South Philly’s largest park has long made Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park, Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, a haven for nature lovers. This month will be giving it added allure, as a slate of Not Just Jazz and South Philly Acoustic Jam dates are giving locals and visitors another spot to hear fresh sounds.

June 4 commenced the Not Just Jazz schedule, with June 18th set to be the next presentation of the first-and-third-Tuesdays identity that the Friends of FDR Park group has for the pastime. From 6 to 8 p.m., smooth tunes will advance the approach to summer, and food trucks will further accentuate the happenings at the park’s Gazebo area. The Friends entity and Jazz & Other Soulful Sounds are presenting the early-evening gatherings that will continue through October 1, with the starting time shifting to 5:30 p.m. on August 20. Attendees for the free programming event are welcome to bring blankets and chairs.

On Thursday, June 27th, the melodic majesty doubles when FDR Park’s Boathouse hosts the South Philly Acoustic Jam. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., and the weekly diversion encourages individuals of all skill levels, including beginning players, to bring their instruments and grace the space with their talent. Lyric and chord books will intensify the enjoyment, especially for those looking to learn vocal phrasings and neat note combinations.

For more information, visit https://www.fdrparkphilly.org/events.