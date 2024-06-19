Passyunk Post

An African-American woman helps a little girl swim in a Philadelphia Public Pool on June 17, 2024.
Philadelphia public pools opening schedule

All 60 available outdoor public pools are expected to open this summer, despite an ongoing national lifeguard shortage.

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation celebrate the first public pool opening on June 17, 2024.

“It takes months of preparation across City departments to get our beloved public pools ready for a summer of fun,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker in a press release. “I’m grateful in particular to all of the Parks & Rec staff who recruited and hired lifeguards and pool staff; painted and fixed pools; and ensured they are welcoming for deserving residents. Together, we will make Philadelphia the Safest, Cleanest and Greenest Big City in America, with Economic Opportunity for All.”

Approximately 350 lifeguards and 305 pool maintenance attendants have  answered the call to staff pools this summer, which means the City expects to safely open all available outdoor public pools despite an ongoing national lifeguard shortage.

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson prepares to jump in the pool at Chew Recreation Center on June 17, 2024.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to safely cool down during the hottest months, no matter what zip code they live in,” said Commissioner Slawson in a statement. “For many Philadelphians, City pools are their summer vacation, and I’m proud that Parks & Rec is on track to open every available pool this summer. Thank you, Philadelphia, for stepping up and giving back as lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants.”

All public pools will once again host mandatory swim lessons for Parks & Rec’s 6,000 summer campers. Free swim lessons will also be available for children and select pools will offer swim lessons for adults.

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson make a huge splash as he jumps in the pool.

“This summer, we are shaping the future lifeguards of Philadelphia by requiring mandatory swim lessons for our campers and offering free swim lessons for children,” said AnneMarie Dunne, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s Deputy Commissioner of Programs, in a statement. “We are also offering aquatics programming that includes adult fitness classes, thanks to support from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. There’s something for Philadelphians of all ages to enjoy at their local pool.”

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and youth hold up a Philadelphia Parks & Recreation towel after jumping in the pool.

Parents and caregivers are responsible for watching their children in the pool deck. Any child under the age of eight must be within arms reach of their parent or guardian at all times when in the water.

The pool opening schedule for the week of June 17-23 is available below. Subsequent pool openings will be added to phila.gov/ppr. Ten pools will not open this summer, due to ongoing Rebuild project construction or necessary capital repairs: Amos Pool, Baker Pool, CB Moore Pool, Cohen (Hillside) Pool, Cohox Pool, F.J. Myers Pool, Kingsessing Pool, McVeigh Pool, Sample Pool, and Ziehler Pool.

Pool schedules vary by location and are based on available staffing. Information about pool hours and swim lessons can be found on the Parks & Rec Finder App

WEEK OF JUNE 17, 2024

Monday, June 17

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Friday, June 21

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

Shoring up Philadelphia’s pool of lifeguards

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation lifeguards stand in front of the Chew Pool on June 17, 2024.

This year, Parks & Rec continued to build on efforts to expand the pool of lifeguards in Philadelphia. Measures included:

  • Offering end-of-summer hiring bonus of $1000 to any candidate who applied to be a lifeguard by April 15, and a $500 bonus to any candidate who applied by May 15, for the second year in a row.

  • Hosting the second annual Philly Phreeze lifeguard recruitment awareness and fundraising campaign. The Phreeze generated $53,000 toward the City’s aquatics program.

  • Offering free lifeguard training 12 months a year. Interested candidates can sign up at phila.gov/lifeguards.

  • Continuing a no-cost training and application process to any lifeguard candidate 24 or under. This includes free lifeguard training, free Red Cross Lifeguard Certification, and the cost of work clearances.

  • Partnering with FabYouthPhilly, who paid a cohort of teens to complete lifeguard training.

  • Partnering with St. Joseph’s Preparatory School and Friends Select School to use their pools for lifeguard training.

  • Offering college credits to Temple University students to complete a season as a lifeguard.

  • Requiring swim lessons for campers  at all Parks & Rec summer camps in 2023.

The public pool at Chew Recreation Center is crystal clear and ready for swimmers to jump in.
It’s time to take the plunge! Find a public pool near you.

 

