Philadelphia public pools opening schedule
All 60 available outdoor public pools are expected to open this summer, despite an ongoing national lifeguard shortage.
The City of Philadelphia will open all 60 available outdoor public pools this summer. City pools will open on a rolling basis beginning on June 17, 2024.
The first pool opening took place at Chew Playground pool. City Council President Kenyatta Johnson joined Parks & Rec and the Chew community to celebrate the first jump.
“It takes months of preparation across City departments to get our beloved public pools ready for a summer of fun,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker in a press release. “I’m grateful in particular to all of the Parks & Rec staff who recruited and hired lifeguards and pool staff; painted and fixed pools; and ensured they are welcoming for deserving residents. Together, we will make Philadelphia the Safest, Cleanest and Greenest Big City in America, with Economic Opportunity for All.”
Approximately 350 lifeguards and 305 pool maintenance attendants have answered the call to staff pools this summer, which means the City expects to safely open all available outdoor public pools despite an ongoing national lifeguard shortage.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to safely cool down during the hottest months, no matter what zip code they live in,” said Commissioner Slawson in a statement. “For many Philadelphians, City pools are their summer vacation, and I’m proud that Parks & Rec is on track to open every available pool this summer. Thank you, Philadelphia, for stepping up and giving back as lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants.”
All public pools will once again host mandatory swim lessons for Parks & Rec’s 6,000 summer campers. Free swim lessons will also be available for children and select pools will offer swim lessons for adults.
“This summer, we are shaping the future lifeguards of Philadelphia by requiring mandatory swim lessons for our campers and offering free swim lessons for children,” said AnneMarie Dunne, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s Deputy Commissioner of Programs, in a statement. “We are also offering aquatics programming that includes adult fitness classes, thanks to support from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. There’s something for Philadelphians of all ages to enjoy at their local pool.”
Parents and caregivers are responsible for watching their children in the pool deck. Any child under the age of eight must be within arms reach of their parent or guardian at all times when in the water.
The pool opening schedule for the week of June 17-23 is available below. Subsequent pool openings will be added to phila.gov/ppr. Ten pools will not open this summer, due to ongoing Rebuild project construction or necessary capital repairs: Amos Pool, Baker Pool, CB Moore Pool, Cohen (Hillside) Pool, Cohox Pool, F.J. Myers Pool, Kingsessing Pool, McVeigh Pool, Sample Pool, and Ziehler Pool.
Pool schedules vary by location and are based on available staffing. Information about pool hours and swim lessons can be found on the Parks & Rec Finder App
WEEK OF JUNE 17, 2024
Monday, June 17
Chew Pool–1800 Washington Ave., 19146
Hunting Park Pool–900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
Scanlon Pool–1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
Tuesday, June 18
Mitchell Pool–3700 Whitehall Lane, 19114
Penrose Pool–1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122
Lederer (Fishtown) Pool —1219-25 E Montgomery Ave., 19125
Christy Pool – 728 S. 55th St., 19143
Wednesday, June 19
Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., 19128
Murphy Pool – 300 Shunk St., 19148
Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
Lonnie Young Pool – 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
Thursday, June 20
Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
-
Cherashore Pool – 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19141
Houseman Pool– 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Friday, June 21
American Legion Pool – 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
-
Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., 19121
Saturday, June 22
Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., 19137
-
J. Finnegan Pool – 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
Barry Pool – 1800 Johnston St., 19145
Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., 19134
Sunday, June 23
Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
-
Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Ave., 19147
Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130
Shoring up Philadelphia’s pool of lifeguards
This year, Parks & Rec continued to build on efforts to expand the pool of lifeguards in Philadelphia. Measures included:
Offering end-of-summer hiring bonus of $1000 to any candidate who applied to be a lifeguard by April 15, and a $500 bonus to any candidate who applied by May 15, for the second year in a row.
Hosting the second annual Philly Phreeze lifeguard recruitment awareness and fundraising campaign. The Phreeze generated $53,000 toward the City’s aquatics program.
Offering free lifeguard training 12 months a year. Interested candidates can sign up at phila.gov/lifeguards.
Continuing a no-cost training and application process to any lifeguard candidate 24 or under. This includes free lifeguard training, free Red Cross Lifeguard Certification, and the cost of work clearances.
Partnering with FabYouthPhilly, who paid a cohort of teens to complete lifeguard training.
Partnering with St. Joseph’s Preparatory School and Friends Select School to use their pools for lifeguard training.
Offering college credits to Temple University students to complete a season as a lifeguard.
Requiring swim lessons for campers at all Parks & Rec summer camps in 2023.