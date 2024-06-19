Philadelphia public pools opening schedule

All 60 available outdoor public pools are expected to open this summer, despite an ongoing national lifeguard shortage.

The City of Philadelphia will open all 60 available outdoor public pools this summer. City pools will open on a rolling basis beginning on June 17, 2024.

The first pool opening took place at Chew Playground pool. City Council President Kenyatta Johnson joined Parks & Rec and the Chew community to celebrate the first jump.

“It takes months of preparation across City departments to get our beloved public pools ready for a summer of fun,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker in a press release. “I’m grateful in particular to all of the Parks & Rec staff who recruited and hired lifeguards and pool staff; painted and fixed pools; and ensured they are welcoming for deserving residents. Together, we will make Philadelphia the Safest, Cleanest and Greenest Big City in America, with Economic Opportunity for All.”

Approximately 350 lifeguards and 305 pool maintenance attendants have answered the call to staff pools this summer, which means the City expects to safely open all available outdoor public pools despite an ongoing national lifeguard shortage.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to safely cool down during the hottest months, no matter what zip code they live in,” said Commissioner Slawson in a statement. “For many Philadelphians, City pools are their summer vacation, and I’m proud that Parks & Rec is on track to open every available pool this summer. Thank you, Philadelphia, for stepping up and giving back as lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants.”

All public pools will once again host mandatory swim lessons for Parks & Rec’s 6,000 summer campers. Free swim lessons will also be available for children and select pools will offer swim lessons for adults.

“This summer, we are shaping the future lifeguards of Philadelphia by requiring mandatory swim lessons for our campers and offering free swim lessons for children,” said AnneMarie Dunne, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s Deputy Commissioner of Programs, in a statement. “We are also offering aquatics programming that includes adult fitness classes, thanks to support from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. There’s something for Philadelphians of all ages to enjoy at their local pool.”

Parents and caregivers are responsible for watching their children in the pool deck. Any child under the age of eight must be within arms reach of their parent or guardian at all times when in the water.

The pool opening schedule for the week of June 17-23 is available below. Subsequent pool openings will be added to phila.gov/ppr. Ten pools will not open this summer, due to ongoing Rebuild project construction or necessary capital repairs: Amos Pool, Baker Pool, CB Moore Pool, Cohen (Hillside) Pool, Cohox Pool, F.J. Myers Pool, Kingsessing Pool, McVeigh Pool, Sample Pool, and Ziehler Pool.

Pool schedules vary by location and are based on available staffing. Information about pool hours and swim lessons can be found on the Parks & Rec Finder App

WEEK OF JUNE 17, 2024

Monday, June 17

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135

Cherashore Pool – 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19141

Houseman Pool– 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

Friday, June 21

American Legion Pool – 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135

Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., 19121

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., 19115

Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Ave., 19147

Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130

Shoring up Philadelphia’s pool of lifeguards

