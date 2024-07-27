On A Roll Italian Sandwich Co. “meating” the masses

The Lower Moyamensing eatery has been, well, on a roll so far.

Thanks to backgrounds in the automotive sales and hairdressing fields, Charles Arnao and Desiree Dambro know the joys of securing the public’s trust. Blessed with a fixation on food, too, the lifelong friends have come together as the friendly faces behind On A Roll Italian Sandwich Co., a labor of love that has enjoyed immediate success at 2700 S. Darien St.

“The feedback has been amazing,” Arnao said from his Lower Moyamensing site that conducted its soft opening July 10 and has been earning favor for its overseers’ lively personalities and dedication to deliciousness. “There are very few things that are on the level of being able to give people products that you make with pride.”

Along with business partner Anthony Bianco, Arnao and Dambro have made the space, which had most recently been Anthony’s Grub, a haven for fans of homemade meatball sandwiches, whose generous size has had them likened to baseball bats. Those with different cravings or a penchant for enjoying variety can grab a number of other items, including various hoagies; caprese, steak, roast pork, chicken cutlet, and sausage, pepper, and onion sandwiches; single and double smash burgers; cheesesteak eggrolls; mozzarella sticks; and French fries. These constitute the soft opening menu items that soon will welcome many more completed-with-care creations as On A Roll seeks a foothold in the community.



“There’s no skimping here,” Dambro said, giving a nod to the six staffers, herself included, whose generous portions, including the hoagies loaded with Boar’s Head cold cuts, have made catering an early part of their business model. “We want our customers to be full. How’s that possible if what we’re offering isn’t sizable?”

As she and Arnao plot their growth, including the addition of 10 workers, signs, and more outdoor seating, Dambro expects On A Roll to further her opinion that a profitable business depends on great customer service as much as it does impressive goods. Arnao seconds that thinking.

“We’re here to wow you,” he said. “Give us that chance, and you won’t be disappointed.”

On A Roll Italian Sandwich Co.

2700 S. Darien St.

267-788-4212

Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday (Weekend hours to change come September)