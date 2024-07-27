Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Food & Dining Lower Moyamensing 

On A Roll Italian Sandwich Co. “meating” the masses

Joseph Myers , min read

The Lower Moyamensing eatery has been, well, on a roll so far.

Thanks to backgrounds in the automotive sales and hairdressing fields, Charles Arnao and Desiree Dambro know the joys of securing the public’s trust. Blessed with a fixation on food, too, the lifelong friends have come together as the friendly faces behind On A Roll Italian Sandwich Co., a labor of love that has enjoyed immediate success at 2700 S. Darien St. 

Charlie Arnao and Desiree Dambro opened On A Roll Italian Sandwich Co. on July 10th. (Photo by Joseph Myers)

“The feedback has been amazing,” Arnao said from his Lower Moyamensing site that conducted its soft opening July 10 and has been earning favor for its overseers’ lively personalities and dedication to deliciousness. “There are very few things that are on the level of being able to give people products that you make with pride.” 

Along with business partner Anthony Bianco, Arnao and Dambro have made the space, which had most recently been Anthony’s Grub, a haven for fans of homemade meatball sandwiches, whose generous size has had them likened to baseball bats. Those with different cravings or a penchant for enjoying variety can grab a number of other items, including various hoagies; caprese, steak, roast pork, chicken cutlet, and sausage, pepper, and onion sandwiches; single and double smash burgers; cheesesteak eggrolls; mozzarella sticks; and French fries. These constitute the soft opening menu items that soon will welcome many more completed-with-care creations as On A Roll seeks a foothold in the community.

On A Roll offers specials that will soon comprise a nice chunk of its expanded menu. (Image via Facebook)

“There’s no skimping here,” Dambro said, giving a nod to the six staffers, herself included, whose generous portions, including the hoagies loaded with Boar’s Head cold cuts, have made catering an early part of their business model. “We want our customers to be full. How’s that possible if what we’re offering isn’t sizable?”

On A Roll’s Homemade Chicken Cutlet Italiano Sandwich is just the remedy for an empty stomach. (Photo by Joseph Myers)

As she and Arnao plot their growth, including the addition of 10 workers, signs, and more outdoor seating, Dambro expects On A Roll to further her opinion that a profitable business depends on great customer service as much as it does impressive goods. Arnao seconds that thinking. 

“We’re here to wow you,” he said. “Give us that chance, and you won’t be disappointed.” 

On A Roll Italian Sandwich Co.
2700 S. Darien St.
267-788-4212
Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday (Weekend hours to change come September)

...you may also like

Karina’s will move into former Hoof + Fin space off South Street

Albert Stumm

Just when we thought they’d be moving further south, Karina’s switched it up and is instead going north. The jewel-box BYOB that is being replaced at 1520 E. Passyunk Ave. by Brigantessa from the Le Virtu crew will be moving

Steakhouse called Palladino’s to take over burned-out Colombo’s at 1934 E. Passyunk

Albert Stumm

A new restaurant called Palladino’s, being billed as an upscale steak and seafood house, will be taking over the old Colombo’s space at 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., which was damaged in a fire in August 2012. Owner Luke Palladino, who

Cafe called Dante opening in Metro Men’s former home at 1615 E. Passyunk Ave.

Albert Stumm

The former home of Metro Men’s shop at 1615 E. Passyunk Ave. was snapped up just after the clothing store moved to a bigger location just up the block in September. Because of city permits, we knew it was going