Ss. Neumann-Goretti High School Names Marc Caserio New Athletic Director

Ss. Neumann-Goretti High School announced the appointment of its new athletic director on August 8, 2024. Marc Caserio, a 1995 graduate of St. John Neumann High School, brings 16 years of Athletic Management to the position.

“I am honored to return to my alma mater and to serve my community of South Philadelphia,” said Caserio. “I am honored to be working with many wonderful coaches and administrators who have developed one of the most successful high school athletic programs in the country.”

Caserio comes to Ss. Neumann-Goretti High School from the University of the Sciences (USciences), a Division II athletic program, where he was an athletic director from 2014-2022. Prior to taking the role of athletic director, Caserio was the director of recreation at that university for eight years. During this time, he also worked as an adjunct faculty member for both Drexel University and Neumann University.

Caserio graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1999. Later he earned a Master of Education in Sport and Recreation Administration from Temple University, and a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership and Innovation from Wilmington University.

Tim Cairy, president of Ss. Neumann-Goretti High School, stated, “I would like to thank the members of the archdiocese, our team of administrators, and the board of directors on hosting a number of qualified candidates for the position of athletic director. We are all extremely pleased with the addition of Dr. Caserio to the team and look forward to a success year in the classroom and on the playing fields.”