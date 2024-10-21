Passyunk Post

East Passyunk’s 15th Annual Witch Craft Crawl returns on October 23

SueAnn Rybak

Tremble in Fear, the witches are here for the 15th Annual Witch Crawl in East Passyunk. Everyone will be brewing mischief and casting spells from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Over 30 bars, restaurants, and shops along the Avenue will offer seasonal cocktails, supernatural sales, special brews, charms, and more. From necromantic non-alcoholic potions to dazzling deals at local shops, the Witch Craft Crawl showcases all the Avenue has to offer. Whether you’re flying solo or with the whole coven, this event promises a night of eerie excitement unlike anything else in Philadelphia.

Tickets are just $6.66 online ($10 in-person) and include a witch hat, a light-up necklace, and a Witch Craft Stamp Card. Stamp Cards unlock special deals at local businesses. Crawlers who collect five or more stamps by enjoying devilish deals on the Avenue will be entered to win a fantastic prize from East Passyunk’s businesses.

Pick up your tickets and witchy goods at Mark Canale Cross Country Mortgage, 1916 East Passyunk Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Witch Craft Crawl locations include:

  • A Novel Idea – Flash tarot readings ($15)
  • Cantina Los Caballitos – $12 Pumpkin Chai Margarita
  • Cartesian Brewing – $6 Black Ale pints and $6 Red Wine
  • Creations by Coppola – Botanical pumpkin making ($30)
  • Doggie Style Pets – Free Doggie Ice Cream
  • Eastern Pass Tattoo – Halloween-themed Mini Tattoos ($100 each, arms and legs only)
  • Lucky 13 – $8 “Beetlejuice” cocktail
  •  Nutmeg Nonalcoholic Bar and Market – $8 spiked cider and $3 ectoplasm shooters

A full list of participating businesses and their specials can be found on East Passyunk Avenue’s website.

