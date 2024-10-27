Bucatini Caffè making camaraderie a key ingredient to success

Childhood friends Dejvi Furxhi and Christopher Miller are helming the East Passyunk Crossing-based eatery.

While many transplants have succeeded in giving South Philadelphia diners amazing experiences, Dejvi Furxhi and Christopher Miller love proving that natives can exist as compelling kitchen presences, too. Since September 27, 2024, the two have overseen Bucatini Caffè, 1824 S. 13th St., broadening a bond that began as grade-school peers not far from their East Passyunk Crossing-situated restaurant.

“We’ve known each other for a long time, and there is trust and admiration between us,” Miller, 31, said of his 32-year-old business partner. “We’ve had connections in this field together, too, so it just made sense to build our fascination with food at a new spot.”

With culinary backgrounds that include stints at South Philadelphia eateries like L’Angolo Ristorante, Ralph’s Italian Restaurant, and Burrata Philly–which Furzhi also owns–the creators secured a new space in June 2023 for their latest venture in pleasing palates. They found the location ideal and set out to create an Italian-inspired menu that would impress patrons and meet their own high standards as seasoned chefs.

“We do what we do, namely, devoting ourselves to great dishes, with the hope that everyone who comes in here will be beyond pleased,” Furxhi said to a nod from Miller, who also attended Epiphany of Our Lord School, now Our Lady of Hope Regional Catholic School. “We offer a well-balanced menu that makes people happy.”

Miller trusts his talent and stomach–he declared “I know how to eat” for this profile–to guide his preparation of, among others, Bucatini’s eponymous pasta dish, squid ink rigatoni, octopus, and fusilli. Sharing cooking duties to put out the month-old spot’s appetizers and entrees, Furxhi enjoys doing so thanks to an open kitchen that gives the 56-seat brainchild a comforting atmosphere.

“Our guests are trusting us to give them the best, so we like that they can see us putting everything into our preparation,” the latter proprietor, who calls the stadium district home, said.

“You can’t go wrong in picking a pasta dish here,” said Miller, a Girard Estate resident.

A very busy four weeks have made the duo quite reflective and thankful, making each shift a seize-the-day experience that they credit their friendship with intensifying.

“It’s great to be here as friends and business associates,” Miller said of the ties that he and Furxhi are strengthening at their 12-person-staffed, BYOB establishment. “It helps that we’re from around here, too. I think people recognize our authenticity pretty easily.”

Bucatini Caffè

1824 S. 13th St.

215-990-2821

www.bucatinicaffe.com