Celebración de Día de los Muertos in South Philadelphia

SueAnn Rybak , , min read

Celebrate life and remembrance at the Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2024, along S. 9th Street between Federal and Christian Streets.

Day of the Dead is a beautiful and colorful Mexican holiday that commemorates loved ones who have passed away, blending indigenous traditions with Catholicism. Families create altars (ofrendas) adorned with photographs, candles, marigolds, and favorite foods of the departed, offering a space for remembrance and celebration.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate life, and honor those we have lost,” said Eva Hernandez, proprietor of Chocolate, “Day of the Dead is not just a time of mourning; it’s a time of joy, remembrance, and connection.”

Day of the Dead Celebration in South Philadelphia.
Photos courtesy of the S. 9th Street Business Association. 

This year’s event features:

  • A Communal Altar located at 9th & Washington Avenue.
  • Traditional Altars (Ofrendas): Created by local merchants and community members celebrating the memories of those who have gone before us.
  • Live Performances: Enjoy music and a live folkloric dance performance, traditional mariachi, and contemporary music.
  • Family-friendly Activities: Sugar skull and mask decorating, papel picado making, and face painting.
  • Food and Beverage Vendors: Savor authentic Mexican cuisine and South Philly classics from local food vendors.
  • A procession gathering at 4 p.m. Attendees are invited to meet outside the doors of the sanctuary at Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catherine St., to follow the Champion Lowriders with La Calacleta.

Additional festivities will be held at the Fleisher Art Memorial.

The evening festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Dancers from “Canpatlaneci Danza Azteca del Anahuac” will initiate the evening celebrations in Fleisher’s parking lot.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., attendees can enjoy music and entertainment by Los Guachinangos, Son Revoltura, Los Bomberos de la Calle, Children’s Mexican Folkloric Dance Group Ñuuxakun, Los Guachinangitos and much more.

People are encouraged to bring photo copies of their loved ones to enhance the beauty of the communal altar.

Learn more details about the Festival Día de los Muertos at www.ItalianMarketPhilly.org or fleisher.org.

 

 

 

 

