Snyder Station to receive upgrades over next two years

A $30.36 million budget will help the Broad Street Line stop to be fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The immediate fate of The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has left commuters hoping for sensible resolution, as officials and representatives from the Transport Workers Union Local 234 try to avoid a strike.

While a labor decision remains undetermined, the agency knows its overall identity must focus on offering inclusive services and amenities. With this in mind, it will be spending the next two years revamping the Snyder Station stop along its Broad Street Line (BSL), putting the location in full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Through its 139-page Capital Budget document that includes designs through 2035, SEPTA notes the need to “make transit easy to use for everyone.” Page four of the breakdown adds that its overseers are “prioritizing essential infrastructure work and safety and security improvements to maximize the reliability and effectiveness of our aging system,” all in the name of having 99 percent of metro trips go through an accessible station come 2035.

One of 10 BSL destinations to earn a facelift, the Snyder Station, which dates back to 1938, has $30.36 million earmarked for its upkeep, the third-largest allotment. SEPTA’s plan includes “the installation of elevators and accessibility improvements; renovation of existing platforms and station interior; new signage, lighting and security cameras; and waterproofing improvements.” The project is funded by a Federal Transit Administration All Stations Accessibility Program grant.

SEPTA’s website dubs the Snyder Station “a key transportation link” that serves an integral part in the Lower Moyamensing community. The spot’s transformation will be dovetailing with the modification of the Tasker-Morris stop that began two years ago and will likewise extend through 2026, with the latter having a $19.21 price tag. Come 2029, the Ellsworth-Federal station will commence a $19.82 million overhaul to make it similarly compliant with the ADA.

While the plans for Snyder Station lack a clear timeline, the aesthetic and practical changes will help SEPTA achieve its goal of inclusivity, a key part of its budget plan.