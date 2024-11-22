Joe Conklin and the City Rhythm Orchestra perform ‘Philly Sports! The Musical’

Award-winning comedian Joe Conklin will perform with the City Rhythm Orchestra at Neumann-Goretti High School.

Being a follower of Philadelphia’s sports teams can stand as a true test of one’s commitment, owing to the squads’ sad distinction of being short on championships. Joe Conklin has mastered the level of patience required and has transformed his persistence into a comedic creation that has been delighting audiences for years.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award-winning performer and the City Rhythm Orchestra will unite for a Philly Sports. The Musical offering at Ss. Neumann-Goretti High School, 1736 S. 10th St.

“We definitely know a thing or two about hanging in there,” Conklin said of life as a devotee of the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and 76ers. “There’s room for a laugh in all of that, too, so that’s what we bring when we put on this show.”

The Queen Village resident initiated the nod to supporters’ loyalty and the teams’ relative futility four years ago and has, as more seasons have unfolded, updated its material.

He is billing the upcoming East Passyunk Crossing-based high school show as a night of “music, comedy, family, and Philly.” His team, including his brothers John and Jim and an eight-piece orchestra, will take the audience on a nostalgic journey. The show will feature his celebrity voice impressions and focus on the theme of brokenheartedness.

“It’s all about having a good time as we wait for more titles and think about missed opportunities,” said Conklin, who has earned kudos for his takes on figures such as Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Charles Barkley, and Allen Iverson. “So everyone will hear songs like ‘A Heartache Tonight,’ ‘Unchain My Heart,’ and ‘How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?’ You have to make a little fun of yourself to keep things in perspective when you’re a Philly fan.”

The show’s creator, whose performance slate complements his renown as a radio personality, keeps funny bones tickled at many theaters and parishes, so his familiarity with the latter entities have him especially happy to perform at Neumann-Goretti. Saturday’s show benefits Annunciation of B.V.M. and St. Nicholas of Tolentine parishes.

“You need energy from within,” Conklin said of community connections. “I’m happy to help to be a part of that. It’s also cool to share that love that we have for our teams and always will.”

Philly Sports! The Musical

7 p.m.

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Ss. Neumann-Goretti High School, 1736 S. 10th St.

Buy tickets on TicketLeap