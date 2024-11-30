Discover Affordable Luxury at 2852 Winton Street

Step inside the epitome of modern living with this brand-new renovation in Southbrook Park. Nestled in the heart of Philadelphia, 2852 Winton Street is not just a house; it’s a place you can proudly call home. This charming row-home has undergone a complete transformation from top to bottom, boasting high-quality finishes, two bedrooms, three full baths and thoughtful design touches throughout. Let’s take a stroll through what could soon be your dream home.

A Warm Welcome Awaits

As you step into the home, you’ll be greeted by a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen combo, all seamlessly connected with gorgeous hardwood floors. The open-concept layout is perfect for entertaining, offering ample space to host friends and family. The kitchen is a chef’s delight, featuring elegant granite countertops, a stylish tile backsplash, and an abundance of cabinet and countertop space. Modern stainless-steel appliances, including a large double-door refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher, make meal prep a breeze.

Outdoor Oasis

Beyond the kitchen, a cute backyard awaits, ready to be transformed into your personal sanctuary. The backyard is a clean open slate with brick on one side and a new wooden fence on the other. Whether you envision cozy evenings with loved ones or fun-filled gatherings, this outdoor space is ideal for entertainment.





Upstairs Retreat

The second floor houses two generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space, offering a peaceful retreat after a long day. The bedroom walls feature modern wall panels that add to the serenity of the space. The two beautifully tiled bathrooms on this floor add a touch of luxury, providing a spa-like experience right at home. Large windows throughout ensure that natural light floods every corner, creating a bright and airy atmosphere.

Luxury in Every Corner

One of the standout features of this home is its three full bathrooms, an extraordinary find in this area. The finished basement is a versatile space that can be used as a recreation room, home office, or guest suite, complete with its own full bathroom. A rear utility room with a washer and dryer adds to the convenience, making laundry days a hassle-free experience.





Prime Location

Located in a convenient and quiet neighborhood, this home is within close proximity to a plethora of shops, restaurants, and public transportation options. There is a bus route nearby that takes you to University City and another bus route that takes you to the Broad Street Line. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to Drexel, Penn, University City, and major hospitals. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a family, this location caters to all your needs.

Make It Yours

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make 2852 Winton Street your new home. With its thoughtful renovations and modern amenities, this charming row-home won’t stay on the market for long. Schedule your appointment with Century 21 Forrester Real Estate today and take the first step towards owning a piece of Philadelphia’s vibrant city life.

Imagine the possibilities and start your new chapter at 2852 Winton Street – a home where style, comfort, and convenience come together in perfect harmony.

Check out the Instagram reel to 2852 Winton St’s Property Tour: 2852 Winton St

Visit c21forrester.com to see more photos of 2852 Winton Street or to learn more about the property.