Flannel set for new name, food service identity on East Passyunk Avenue

Owner Marc Grika will transition from offering Southern wares to Italian-Asian fusion creations.

The only constant is change, and, given his lengthy career in the restaurant business, nobody has to try to convince Marc Grika of that statement. For the last six years, he has fended off offering personal proof of it by helming Flannel, 1819 E. Passyunk Ave., but come mid-January, he will prove that sentiment yet again. His place of employment will not become different, but its offerings will, as he will transition from presenting Southern-inspired dishes to Italian-Asian fusion plates.

“I’ve been frying chicken since January 2019 here,” the proprietor said from his East Passyunk Crossing-situated space of one of the many duties he has lovingly performed. “While that’s been terrific, it’s time for a new adventure.”

In providing fans of Southern dining staples such as chicken and waffles, brisket, grits, and cornbread, Grika has gained popularity as a man dedicated to his craft. Flannel recently gained a share of the local dining industry’s spotlight through WHYY’s “Check Please,” and its position along the heart of East Passyunk Avenue has meant the owner and his staff have had many moments to impress the masses. The countdown, though, is on for them to interest guests in a combination of cuisines that Grika hopes will prove as delectable as the bites that have won rave reviews from patrons.

“I’m nervous as hell, but I’m also very excited,” he said in exploring the potential for his impending haunt, the name of which and the food it will serve he wants to remain confidential until it opens. “In my line of work, I’ve seen a ton of change. I’m confident that our base is going to be receptive to this one.”

Flannel made the news of its upcoming shift known in Instagram in September, stating, “Something greater is on the horizon.” A December 5 post on the same platform stated only 39 days remain, so customers have a little more than three weeks left to give Grika and his present menu their first try or last indulgence.

“We will be giving you all answers soon as to what’s next, but, in the meantime, we wanted to extend our warmest THANK YOU to everyone who has shown Flannel love and support,” a December 11 Instagram update declared. “This chapter has been so rewarding, and none of it would have been possible without you. But you know what they say! When one chapter ends, another begins.”

“Sure, it will be sad to end our existence as Flannel,” Grika said as afternoon diners greeted him. “We’ve all invested so much into the business model here. I have immense interest in Italian food and Asian food through many involvements with each, so I’m excited to mesh the two in this way. It’s been a great ride here. The name and the food will be different, but the passion won’t dip one bit.”

Flannel

1819 E. Passyunk Ave.

215-465-1000

Wednesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. – 9 pm.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

https://resy.com/cities/philadelphia-pa/venues/flannel?seats=2&date=2024-12-18