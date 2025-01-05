Adoro Restaurant becoming a jewel in Queen Village

Chef Florin Matranxhi has earned considerable love in only three months.

Owing to a gregarious upbringing and tireless obsession with preparing dishes that sate every taste bud, Florin Matranxhi considers himself “a man with a big heart.” Since September 25, massive menus at Adoro Restaurant, 769 E. Passyunk Ave., have helped the executive chef to prove his congeniality and commitment, making the Queen Village destination a thriving newcomer in the world of Italian cuisine.

“I love to cook and I love to make food, so what’s not to enjoy?” the overseer said of helming his first solo endeavor. “It’s not easy to run a business, but I’m very fortunate and happy.”

The half-Albanian, half-Italian proprietor honored his heritages before arriving in the United States, helping operations at his father’s Albania-based eatery ahead of a transformational stint in Naples. Prominent roles at a Center City spot and a Kennett Square destination provided Matranxhi the motivation to make a career leap, with South Philly as the beneficiary.

“I have always liked [it] around here,” the Broomall inhabitant, who has immediate plans to relocate to the neighborhood, said of Queen Village. “The people are great and really love this type of food.”

Well aware of South Philly’s impressive Italian dining history, he knew about the possible risk of entering a saturated market, but everything has gone well at the 56-seat BYOB, and Matranxhi gladly rattled off a list of items over which diners “go crazy.”

“Fried calamari, burrata, meatball sandwich, pappardelle bolognese, chicken parmesan, roasted artichokes, fried mozzarella, capellini scampi, mushroom ravioli, risotto porcini, veal marsala, salmon livornese, and so much more,” the owner said with a smile. “These make everyone go crazy.”

Despite the hectic task of running Adoro, Matranxhi stays sane thanks to a committed staff and a dedicated mindset that compels him to make each guest enjoy the atmosphere and feel ecstatic over every purchase. Thanksgiving and Christmas proved economically profitable, but no matter what the calendar says, he wants each day to reflect his allegiance to being a people person and seeing interactions with patrons as figuratively enriching.

“We will see what the new year brings,” he said, noting his hope for being able to add 20 outdoor seats, among other endeavors. “I love what we have here, so there’s a lot of hope for what is to come.”

Adoro Restaurant

769 E. Passyunk Ave.

215-627-1454

Monday to Thursday: Noon – 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 9 p.m.

www.adorobistro.com