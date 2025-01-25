Welcome Home to 314 Wharton St – A Charming Duplex in Pennsport

Are you looking for a charming property in a convenient location? Look no further than 314 Wharton Street in the vibrant Pennsport neighborhood of South Philadelphia! This lovely duplex offers modern amenities and a fantastic investment opportunity. The property is located on a quaint and picturesque tree-lined street, and it is only a couple blocks away from several parks, restaurants, eateries, and public transportation.

This property boasts two modern 2-bedroom units. The first floor features a spacious and inviting living room, a modern kitchen equipped with a gas range and refrigerator, a bathroom, and a rear bedroom. It also provides access to an unfinished, but clean basement with sound mechanicals. The space is perfect for a workshop or can be used for extra storage. There is also a second bedroom accessed via a staircase to the rear of the second floor. The first-floor unit includes a washer and dryer, central air/heat, and access to a pleasant backyard perfect for entertaining. The in-unit washer and dryer are a huge convenience to renters, making these units highly marketable and easy to lease.









The second and third floor unit is a large, bi-level 2-bedroom apartment. The second floor includes a living room and kitchen, both equipped with a gas range and refrigerator. The third floor offers two bedrooms with ample closet space and a modern ceramic tile bathroom. These features, including a washer and dryer and central air/heat, enhance the comfort and convenience of the unit.

This property is ideal for an owner-occupant who can live in one unit and rent out the other. The first floor is currently occupied, while the upstairs unit is vacant and ready for you to move in or rent out. It is perfect for house hacking in a wonderful neighborhood.

Located in the Pennsport neighborhood, this property offers easy access to local amenities and attractions including the Italian Market and vibrant East Passyunk Avenue. Local favorites such as Herman’s Coffee, Cake and Joe, Aroma and Pennsport Beer Boutique are all within a block away on Moyamensing Ave.

Several beautiful parks are within walking distance of 314 Wharton Street, including Jefferson Square, Dickinson Square, and Goldstar Park. Dickinson Square is a popular spot for pet owners and families, often hosting pop-up farmers markets and other community events. The property is also located within the Philadelphia City School District, making it an ideal location for families and professionals.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful duplex opportunity! Watch a video tour on Instagram. .

Make your appointment today to see this lovely duplex at 314 Wharton St., Philadelphia, PA. Contact Century 21 Forrester Real Estate at 215-334-3333 for more details and to schedule a tour.