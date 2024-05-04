Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in East Passyunk. Founding Fathers, Flannel, and A Novel Idea are offering Cinco de Mayo specials on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

See the specials below:

Founding Fathers Philadelphia

1612 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19146

(267) 519-0253

Head to Founding Fathers for $5 house margaritas all day – make it flavored for an extra $1. Treat yourself to one of their taco specials: shrimp, short rib and more.

A Novel Idea

1726 E. Passyunk Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

(267) 764-1202

Margs with Marg! Head to East Passyunk Avenue for a visit with the tarot reader (Marg) for flash tarot readings and each person who signs up for a reading will enjoy a complimentary margarita on Sunday, May 5, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $40, and pre-registration is required.



Flannel

1819 E. Passyunk Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

(215) 465-1000

Enjoy margarita specials and a South of the Border special menu 1/2 off on Sunday. Seating is available inside and outside.

If you are undecided about where to eat, don’t worry East Passyunk is home to some of the best restaurants in the city. Foodies might enjoy dining at Catalina Los Caballitos, Ember & Ash, (which offers a zero-proof Korean spice margarita), Stateside, and many others. View more restaurants at East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID).