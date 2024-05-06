Partners and Son keeping comics coveted in Queen Village

The five-year-old location also hosts art exhibitions.

As a local family recently perused the shelves at Partners and Son, co-owner Tom Marquet gleefully interacted with a boy eager to find a colorful comic. The curious child did not lack for choices at the location, 618 S. Sixth St., as the spot has become a haven, no matter one’s age, for fans with diverse taste in creative expression.

“There’s a very strong, ever-expanding scene here in Philadelphia,” the proprietor said of the comics world. “Artists with amazing abilities are seeking receptive audiences, and we’re happy to give them help.”

Marquet, who lives not far from the Queen Village destination with wife and business partner Gina Dawson, takes great pride in helming the comic shop that doubles as an art gallery. Fostering a strong relationship with distributors, publishers, and artists advocating for themselves, he has, since 2019, become a beacon for contemporary creators. New offerings routinely make their way to Partners and Son, swelling what he and Dawson sell to almost 1,200 products. Across categories such as anthology, periodicals, prints, and manga, the duo enjoys making a trip to their business a visual delight and a means for customers to boost artists’ profiles.

“I love having a job that helps to showcase artists,” Marquet said. “I’m especially happy when we can provide an outlet to young cartoonists.”

He and Dawson, who opened Partners and Son, whose name reflects their marital bond and parenthood, after having moved from Brooklyn, give their talented peers an additional push by exhibiting their handiwork and having book signings. From 6 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, May 11th, they will host renowned cartoonists Lauren Weinstein and Leela Corman, with their work then set for display until June 16.

“Artistic inclinations are always worth celebrating,” Marquet said of being a reliable South Philly-based benefactor.

His championing of these abilities will continue throughout the year as he helps to curate a show at Drexel University and helps to further locals’ gifts through October’s Philly Comics Expo at the Old Pine Community Center.

“Comics have been with us for a long time,” he said of works’ place in the artistic landscape. “Coming here, you see that there’s a massive wave of people who want them to be with us for a long time to come.”

Partners and Son

618 S. Sixth St.

347-262-8541

https://partnersandson.com/

info@partnersandson.com

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday noon to 5 p.m.